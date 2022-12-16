Administrative Assistant for a client in Linköping
2022-12-16
Arbetsuppgifter
Our client needs an Assistant that can assist with administrative activities within a team working with Operations of global datacenters. As an assistant you will be part of a global leadership team and key within working cross the client's organization in multiple areas.
Job Assignments
Here follows a list of the tasks you will have:
• In charge of distributing information via email to several target groups (Leadership Team/managers, external workforce, employees, etc.).
• Facility planning towards the client's staff in Linköping, including sending regular seating reports and coordinating moves.
• Handling the administration of email distribution lists.
• Supporting a team located in Linköping and a global leadership team.
• Build a strong knowledge and assist the client's team in administrative systems, e.g. My Support, Concur, ESS.
• Purchase order and Goods receiving handling (phone- and computer accessories, books, catering, flowers, etc.)
• EriDoc administration, web editing (SharePoint, Drupal/Internal), maintaining structures and access groups and accesses for documentation.
• Managing new employee admin (eForm, accesses, ordering of computers, phone + subscription, ID card, etc.)
• Working with newsletters, communication, attend leadership team meetings and assist cross team.
Skills
• You should have energy, structure, and willingness to learn.
• Solid working experience within a similar area or service-oriented environment.
• You have the following skills: planning and organizing, creating, and innovating.
• Strong communication skills in English.
Requirements
• You should be a structured person, as well as you have the ability to learn new tools and processes and are flexible.
• You have energy, drive, and the ability to take on tasks taking your own initiative and without needing supervision.
• Experience web editing.
• Experience planning and organizing.
• Experience within administration.
• Experience creating and innovating.
Meritorious
• It is meritorious if you have strong communication skills in Swedish.
________________________________________
Tillträde och ansökan
Location: Linköping
Start: 02-01-2023
Length: 31-12-2023
Deadline: 23-12-2022
Selections and interviews are ongoing!Om företaget
Fast lön
Sway Sourcing
Sway Sourcing
Isabel Tataje isabel@swaysourcing.com +46 79 006 27 11
7267603