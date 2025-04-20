Administration Assistant
Lord Afrique AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2025-04-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lord Afrique AB i Stockholm
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
Are you someone who has a strong interest in food business administration, detail-oriented, and have an interest in B2B marketing? If so, Lord Afrique is looking for you! As an administration assistant, you will be an important part of the company, where you will be responsible for various administrative tasks to support the business. You will work with record keeping, procurement, management of information plans and are responsible for monitoring the activities of all the shops owned by the company. In this position, it is essential to always have the customer in focus, both internally and externally, and to have a business-like approach. You need to be proactive, result- and solution-oriented with good inter-personal skills.
As a growing company, other tasks will also occur, giving you the opportunity to develop and contribute in several areas.
About the company
Lord Afrique is a grocery business with both wholesale and retail stores located in Stockholm and Uppsala. Our focus is all about supplying you with varieties of raw, fresh and dry quality foods. We specialise in African, Caribbean, Asian and Swedish products with top quality and best prices. The priority of Lord Afrique is to ensure that we can meet the expectations of our customers by sourcing quality fresh produce and getting it to stores as quickly and efficiently as possible.
We are looking for someone who:
• Is self-motivated and flexible team player with a commercial mindset.
• Has experience and good process skills regarding administrative tasks.
• Has good knowledge of MS Office, especially, Excel and Word.
• Is process-oriented with a focus on streamlining every step in the workflows.
• Has knowledge in general documentation and record keeping.
• Has strong English skills -both written and verbal.
• Is capable of handling multiple tasks.
Key Responsibilities will include, among others:
• General administration
• Support the CEO and other team members in daily tasks
• Help with communication towards partners and customers
• Managing orders and ensuring successful and timely deliveries.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-04
E-post: info@lordafrique.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Administrative Assistant". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lord Afrique AB
(org.nr 559054-3434), https://www.lordafrique.se
Bandhagsplan 18 (visa karta
)
124 32 BANDHAGEN Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9295437