Adas Function Developer
Randstad AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-10-08
Job description
We are looking for a new colleague to join our team in a new automotive assignment as an ADAS Functional Developer.
no later than 2024-10-31.
. For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
Responsibilities
We are seeking a communicative and analytically minded engineer to enhance the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) functional development team. The team is developing a variety of innovative features, including Driver Alert Support (such as driver monitoring and distraction warnings), Pilot Assist, and various Lane Keeping functions (including Lane Keeping Assist and Emergency Steering Function).
Key responsibilities:
Algorithm Development: Design and implement algorithms for decision-making and control, path planning, and situation assessment.
Troubleshooting and Integration: Identify issues and integrate various components into a cohesive system.
Documentation and Analysis: Create use cases, requirements, and test cases at different levels. Define Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and develop data-driven evaluation methods.
Qualifications
A Master's degree in Engineering Physics, Automation, Signal Processing, Electronics, Mechatronics, Computer Science, or a related field.
A minimum of 4 years of experience in ADAS function development.
Experience as a Scrum Master in the ADAS domain is a plus.
Strong technical background and interest in several of the following areas:
Embedded Systems and software development in Simulink, MATLAB, and C++
Sensor Data Fusion
Systems modeling and simulation
Control systems, algorithm design, signal processing, and filter design
Vehicle dynamics and control
Software architecture and system design
Agile development methodologies
Functional safety and ISO 26262 standards
