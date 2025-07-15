AD Specialist
2025-07-15
A new opportunity is open for a skilled Active Directory Specialist to support an infrastructure team during a temporary leave. The role is based in Malmö and involves hands-on operational responsibilities as well as participation in ongoing infrastructure projects, primarily focused on managing and optimizing an on-premises Active Directory environment while supporting the transition to cloud-based identity services.
Role Overview
In this position, you will be part of a team responsible for maintaining and supporting identity and access management services. Your main tasks will include resolving tickets related to incidents and service requests, managing group policies (GPOs), handling user access rights, and ensuring the smooth operation of AD-related components. You will also contribute to project-based initiatives aimed at modernizing the organization's infrastructure, including efforts to migrate services from on-premises systems to cloud platforms like EntraID.
This position suits someone with previous experience working in a 3rd line IT operations environment, who is confident in both troubleshooting and contributing to long-term technical improvements.
Key Responsibilities
Administer and support on-prem Active Directory services, including user/group access and organizational structures
Handle incident and service request tickets related to AD and related infrastructure
Maintain and configure Group Policy Objects (GPOs)
Support ongoing efforts to migrate services toward a cloud-based identity model (e.g., EntraID)
Write and maintain automation scripts (primarily PowerShell, optionally Python)
Collaborate with colleagues in operations and project teams to align technical efforts
Work with fundamental services such as WSUS, PKI, DFS, and Windows Server
Requirements
Degree in Computer Engineering or related IT field
Solid background working with on-prem Active Directory environments
Strong knowledge of AD group structures, group rules, and administrative best practices
Hands-on scripting experience using PowerShell (Python is a plus)
Familiarity with cloud identity solutions such as EntraID
Working knowledge of Windows Server, WSUS, GPO, PKI, DFS, and domain management
Experience from both operational support (3rd line) and project delivery
Additional Skills
Fluent in English, both spoken and written
Excellent analytical and troubleshooting skills
Strong interpersonal communication abilities, with the confidence to engage with stakeholders at all levels
Able to manage tasks independently while contributing actively within a team structure
Adaptable and structured, with a proactive approach to problem-solving and documentation
