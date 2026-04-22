Ad sales Reprasentative to global tech giant
Adecco Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Our client is a global technology company that works with digital platforms, data, and large technology solutions. You will work in a collaborative and fast-moving environment where teamwork, innovation, and learning are important. The company operates globally and works with businesses and developers to create digital solutions.
As a Sales representative you will own and develop strategic relationships with key customers in the Nordic market, acting as a trusted advisor and primary point of contact. You will be responsible for driving business growth through strategic sales planning, opportunity development, and high impact customer engagements. In this role, you will manage the full sales cycle from identifying opportunities and shaping customer strategies to pitching solutions and executing activation plans. You will work closely with cross functional teams to deliver integrated solutions and ensure alignment with customer goals. A key part of the role involves engaging with senior stakeholders, including C level executives, and leading strategic discussions that drive long term partnerships and revenue growth. Travel is estimated at 5 to 10 percent and includes approximately one trip per month within the Nordic region, as well as potential quarterly travel to London.
Key Responsibilities
Own and develop relationships with one or more key customers
Create and drive joint business plans aligned with customer objectives
Identify, size, and prioritize revenue and growth opportunities
Develop and execute sales strategies for assigned accounts and markets
Lead strategic pitches and presentations to customers and agencies
Analyze customer data and campaign performance to provide actionable insights
Collaborate with internal teams to deliver integrated solutions
Drive pipeline management and ensure delivery against revenue targets
Act as the main point of contact for customers across key areas such as training, product updates, and campaigns
Share best practices, insights, and learnings across teams
Contribute to continuous improvement of sales processes and strategies
Key Requirements
Five or more years of experience in sales, digital marketing, or consulting
Strong consultative sales skills with the ability to understand customer needs and translate them into business opportunities
Experience in media planning, buying, or working with agencies and partners
Strong analytical skills and ability to work with data driven insights
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills
Experience managing complex sales cycles and pipelines
Fluent in Swedish and English
Preferred Experience
Experience working with large or enterprise level customers
Knowledge of digital advertising ecosystems and measurement tools
Experience leading strategic pitches and engaging with senior stakeholders
Ability to navigate cross functional organizations and drive collaboration
Who You Are
You are a strategic and results driven sales professional with a strong ability to build relationships and influence stakeholders at all levels. You combine analytical thinking with strong business understanding and are comfortable working in a fast paced, dynamic environment. You are proactive, solution oriented, and thrive on identifying opportunities and turning them into tangible business outcomes. You enjoy collaborating across teams and are motivated by delivering value to customers while driving growth.
The position is Sales Representative, based in Stockholm with a hybrid work model. The assignment starts on August 3, 2026 and is expected to run for one year. This is a consultancy role via Adecco. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adecco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556447-2677), https://www.adecco.com/sv-se
Svetsarvägen 8 (visa karta
)
171 41 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Adecco Kontakt
Lina Rekrytering info@adecco.se Jobbnummer
9869517