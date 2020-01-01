Ad creation at Sellpy in Frihamnen - Just Arrived AB - Lagerjobb i Stockholm

Ad creation at Sellpy in Frihamnen

Just Arrived AB / Lagerjobb / Stockholm

2021-07-07



Sellpy was founded year 2014. It started as a simple idea, buying Ikea bags and leaving them at families and friends to fill them with stuff they no longer need and then sell them. Today Sellpy has grown to be more than 350 employees and they keep growing. In order for Sellpy to continue their growth, Just Arrived is looking for new ambitious, enjoys working in a high tempo and a social environment employees who want to start working as Ad Creation Associate.



The position is full-time and you will be working Monday to Friday 08.00 - 17.00



This is a Consultant assignment through Just Arrived. That means that you will be hired by Just Arrived and work as a Consultant at Sellpy. Read more about what it means to work as a consultant here (



What are you going to do?

Sellpy's work process is divided into 3 departments, Assortment, Ad Creation and Outbound. You will be placed in the Ad creation department. When your colleagues in the Assortment department have made an assessment of what could be sold, is when your position will take the lead. As an Ad Creation associate your responsibility will be to take pictures of the items that has been assorted and then create the ad that will be published.

Your main tasks are as follows



Take pictures of the items

Package the items correctly



If you enjoy working at a high pace, and in a social environment, this can be an exciting job for you as Sellpy is known for having a very good atmosphere, full of high working young people and playfulness.



Who are we looking for?



Sellpy believes in the idea that everyone can learn new things, which is why they place their main focus not on your previous work experience but on finding the right person with the right personality. In order to be able to learn the work process it's important that you are able to communicate with your team leader in an efficient way. We believe you are stress resistant and enjoy working in a fast pace environment.



The position requires English only in a good level.

You are an efficient joy spreader with a great will to develop yourself and motivate others.

You can easily turn challenging situations into something positive and come up with development suggestions.

If you are results-focused and committed you will be perfect for this job.



When applying, it is important that you have an updated CV uploaded to your profile at Just Arrived.

We hire for Sellpy on an ongoing basis, you can therefore constantly apply for this position.



We welcome your application!



ABOUT SELLPY

Sellpy is simply the company that helps you get rid of the things you no longer use.



Varaktighet, arbetstid

Heltid 01 jan 2020 - 01 jul 2020



Publiceringsdatum

2021-07-07



Ersättning

Lön enligt överenskommelse



Så ansöker du

Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-12-24

Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan



Företag

Just Arrived AB



Jobbnummer

5853005



