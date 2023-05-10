Acting Manager People & Culture Vara Operations
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Vara Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Vara
2023-05-10
, Grästorp
, Herrljunga
, Vårgårda
, Lidköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Vara
, Trollhättan
, Skövde
, Uddevalla
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
Acting Manager People & Culture Vara Operations
If you would like to lead the People & Culture development of Volvo Penta's production and distribution site in Vara, in the biggest technology shift in decades - we offer an exciting opportunity for you!
We are looking for a curious and courageous Acting Manager for People & Culture to take on this role for one year.
Who are we?
Volvo Penta develop world-leading complete drive systems for marine and industrial applications, with the strong vision to be the leader in sustainable power solutions. Our employees describe Volvo Penta as a great place to work, built upon respect and commitment. We encourage people to take individual responsibility and offer exciting assignments in an innovative environment.
The Volvo Penta Operations function is proud to be producing and distributing top quality drive systems to most corners of the world, upholding the Volvo Penta brand and reputation. The Vara plant consists of 300 employees who all contribute to this process.
The role
As Manager for People & Culture you are an important member of the plant management team where you actively work and contribute to the development and success of the whole site. You report directly to the plant manager, and you have one employee reporting directly to you. You are also part of the Volvo Penta global People & Culture team. The role consists of work on a strategic level as well as on an operative level to handle everyday tasks and challenges.
Key responsibilities:
Coach and support leaders in HR issues such as Performance Management, Talent Management, Competence Development, Recruitment, Labor Relations, Workforce Planning, Compensation and Benefits.
Support and drive business objectives from a people perspective.
Translate strategy into aligned HR plans and actions to improve business performance.
Drive the competence shift towards future needs.
Lead and develop successful collaboration with the union representatives at the site.
Who are you?
As a person you have a passion for people & culture. You have the ability to work through managers and leaders and you inspire, motivate, and empower employees around you to perform with engagement and passion. You are a team player with excellent communication and collaboration skills.
You are well organized and result oriented, with the ability to transform vision and objectives into actions. You have a personal drive and love challenges where you possess the ability to see opportunities where others see obstacles.
Qualifications:
University degree in Human Resources Management or a related field
Proven experience as a manager and senior HR professional
Good knowledge and experience of Swedish labor law, labor relations, work environment, and rehabilitation processes
Excellent communication and language skills, Swedish and English
Are you the perfect match? Then we would love to welcome you to the Volvo Penta Vara Operations and together create a better tomorrow.
We welcome your application by 23rd May 2023.
Please use the electronic forms and upload your CV and personal letter.
For further information please turn to:
Mari Rudqvist, VP Vara Operations, +46 (0)76-5533499
Evamari Lönn Hällsås, HR Manager Vara, +46 (0)73-9021548
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
534 91 VARA Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
7760628