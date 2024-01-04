Acting Head of Operations for Pilot Partner
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Scania Pilot Partner is a complementary value proposition to the early market. We are a strategic tool for corporate innovation and work on sustainable transport solutions. Scania Pilot Partner have three objectives; to accelerate sales of electrified solutions, to accelerate learnings about new business opportunities and to accelerate the transformation by creating new capabilities. Right now we have more than 40 pilot vehicles operating in 5 different countries. We are set up to deliver 20 new pilots every year. To create confidence for our customers and off-load the local workshop from risk, a key part of our offer is operational support.
Since the head of Operations will go on parental leave, we are now looking for a temporary successor from March - September/October 2024. This is a unique opportunity to test leaderships skills in a highly dynamic high pace environment.
Work description
To support our customers to receive as much value out of our pilots as possible. To ensure that the team acts if something unplanned happens in order to the get the solution back into operation. To keep the solution fit and updated with new software etc. To find ways to modify the solution and it use to increase the value for the customers.
Solutions are deployed on several markets in EU but also in Australia and Brazil. You need to complement ordinary processes between factory and local workshop. To use what works and create what is missing.
Your profile
You are a diverse leader with capabilities to multitask. You are good at building relations and getting different kind of people to help us out. You have experience from the Service business, either from a Scania Distributor, a workshop or from one of the enabling functions within HQ. You also need to have experience from at least two out of R&D, S&M and CO.
As a person you are creative, mature and self-confident. You have a positive mindset and is solution oriented. You are good at creating structures to be able to handle many tasks in parallel. It is natural for you to build new relations and generate win-win situations.
You have a commercial and/or technical university degree, several years of experience from business and master English with high proficiency since communication skills are important for the role.
For further information
If you would like to find out more about the position, please contact Andreas Fallberg +46 702 451698 or Tony Sandberg +46 706 680328
Application
Apply via our website: www.scania.com/Jobs
by 2024-01-21 at the latest.
Your application should include a covering letter and CV.
