Accounts Receivable (AR) Accountant
2024-07-17
This isn't a conventional car company. We're a new global brand that focuses on the need of the connected generation, sustainability, and a hassle-free customer experience.
AR Accountant An Accounts Receivable (AR) Accountant plays a crucial role in managing the financial transactions related to accounts receivable within an organization. The primary responsibilities include ensuring the accurate and timely recording of revenue, monitoring customer accounts, facilitating the collection of outstanding balances, and invoicing B2B customers.
What you'll do
Create customer sales orders, invoices and credits
Match incoming payments with invoices
Handle queries from customers and internal stakeholders
Provide AR-related customer support both internally and externally
Sending dunning letters to customers and follow up
Perform month-end closing activities
Collaborate with business units and colleagues on AR-related topics
Actively engage in changes and continuous improvements within the AR process
Collaborate on continuous documentation of AR process activities
What you should have
Bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification or sufficient work experience.
Proficiency in SAP
Advanced skills in Excel
Professional-level fluency in English
Working for Lynk & Co
Want to learn more about working for Lynk & Co and what we offer? Read more via this link:Why Lynk & Co - Lynk & Co (lynkco.com)
Our recruitment process
We work with a competence based framework. You apply by submitting your LinkedIn-profile or CVwritten in English and answering a few questions.
Our selection will primarily look at acquired competencies and skills.
To help us place the right people in the right role, we believe in science-based and fair assessment methods. Therefore, as part of our recruitment process, we use psychometric assessments from Alva Labs to help us increase our hiring success by identifying the candidates that are most likely to thrive and be successful in the role.
If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please reach out to bijal.bakhda@lynkco.com
