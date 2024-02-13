Accounts Payable Specialist
Tobii AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Danderyd Visa alla redovisningsekonomjobb i Danderyd
2024-02-13
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tobii AB i Danderyd
If you have a passion for streamlining processes, embracing digitalization, and ensuring the smooth flow of accounts payable operations globally, we want to hear from you. Your role will be at the forefront of transforming our AP processes through increased digitalization on a global scale, which plays a pivotal role in driving efficiency and accuracy in our financial operations.
As our Accounts Payable Specialist at Tobii's Headquarters, your key role will be managing the process of all type of vendor invoices, purchase order matching, and Accounts Payable, for the holding company and some of our subsidiaries.
Here's how your normal day looks like:
Manage and develop AP process, with increased digitalization, for Tobii globally
Actively handle approval levels for vendor invoices and payments
Coordinate with Sourcing organization about POs and order invoices
Reconcile GL for AP, including intra-group reconciliation in that area, and participating in closing and reporting
System administrator for MediusFlow including training of Tobiians
Cooperate with your Finance colleagues regarding cash, bank etc, in the Stockholm office and with colleagues abroad
Secure fulfilment of laws, rules and policies
Manage vendor master data
To be successful in this role, we believe that you have:
Solid experience in vendor invoice handling, AP, and the sourcing process
Experience in reconciliation and of handling of currencies
Broad knowledge in ERP systems and approval workflows
Interest and experience in process development and efficiency work by digitalization and automation
Relevant academic background in Finance
Possess good communicative skills, both in Swedish and English
Want to create a positive impact?
We are curious about you! So let us know about your background, experiences and where you're heading. Please submit your CV/ resume or LinkedIn profile through our website.
Being a Tobiian
Tobii is the world leader in eye tracking - a technology that allows a computer to tell exactly where a person is looking. Eye tracking is used in a broad range of applications and across different industries, including market research and eye-controlled computer interfaces. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Tobii covers the global market with offices in Belgium, China, Germany, Japan, Switzerland, Taiwan, the UK, and the US. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tobii AB
(org.nr 556613-9654)
Karlsrovägen 2D (visa karta
)
182 53 DANDERYD Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Tobii AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8468173