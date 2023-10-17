Accounts Payable Specialist
2023-10-17
We are looking for an Accounts Payable Specialist for an international company in Stockholm (Solna). Start ASAP, one year contract to begin with.
Description
Accounts Payable specialist responsible for processing, verifying and coding invoices
Keeping record of and monitoring expenses
Monthly cost accruals
Monthly cost variance analysis
Experience in Excel is very important
Fluency in English
Full time position, 2-3 days per week at the office.
This is a full-time consultant position in Stockholm (Solna) through Incluso. Start is ASAP and the contract period is 1 year to begin with.
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
PLEASE NOTE: THIS ROLE REQUIRES A VALID SWEDISH WORK PERMIT.
