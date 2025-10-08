Accounting Specialist
Saab AB / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Linköping Visa alla ekonomiassistentjobb i Linköping
2025-10-08
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Linköping
, Motala
, Norrköping
, Haninge
, Nyköping
eller i hela Sverige
We believe that progress and opportunities are best created together. Welcome to a place where collaboration makes a difference.
Your Role
Are you a skilled and engaged accounting professional who enjoys working with a wide range of financial processes? We are looking for an Accounting Specialist to join our Finance team at TransponderTech in Linköping.
In this role, you'll collaborate closely with our Controller to ensure the accuracy and efficiency of our daily financial operations. You will work across various areas - from accounts payable and receivable to reconciliations, reporting, and supporting ongoing improvements. This is a role for someone who values both structure and flexibility, enjoys learning new systems, and takes pride in contributing to a supportive team.
Your Responsibilities
* Manage daily accounting operations, including Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, and General Ledger entries
* Set up new suppliers and coordinate with the purchasing department
* Handle invoice processing, payments, and reconciliations
* Support month-end, quarter-end, and year-end closing activities
* Prepare VAT and EU periodic reporting
* Perform bank and account reconciliations and assist with payroll postings
* Support the Controller with group and local statutory reporting
* Contribute to process improvements and digitalization initiatives within finance
Your Profile
You are organized, analytical, and thrive in a supportive environment where collaboration and learning are valued. You enjoy contributing with your expertise while also developing new skills.
* Relevant education and at least three years of experience in accounting or finance
* Strong communication skills in both Swedish and English (spoken and written)
* Experience with ERP systems (Monitor ERP experience is a plus)
* An open, solution-oriented mindset and the ability to work both independently and with others
* Experience with process improvement, digital tools, or system implementation is an advantage
Why Join TransponderTech?
With us, you'll help develop technologies that promote safety and sustainability in the maritime domain and beyond. We offer a workplace where everyone can grow and contribute to meaningful innovation.
We provide:
* An inclusive and flexible work environment
* Opportunities for professional and personal development
* A supportive team culture built on trust, respect, and shared purpose
* A recruitment process accessible to all - if you need any adjustments or support, just let us know
What You'll Be Part Of
We are a team of around 50 people covering the full scope of an independent operation: product development, marketing, sales, production planning, customer support, and logistics. Each team member plays a vital role in our success, and we value both experience and fresh perspectives.
Behind every innovation are the people who make it possible - analytical thinkers, problem-solvers, creative minds, and dedicated professionals from all backgrounds. Here, you'll have the opportunity to grow, take on challenges, and contribute to smart, sustainable solutions for maritime safety.
Saab TransponderTech AB is a wholly owned subsidiary of Saab AB, a global defense and security company with more than 25,000 employees worldwide. On August 28, 2025, Saab announced the divestment of Saab TransponderTech AB to Teledyne Technologies Inc.'s Swedish subsidiary, FLIR Systems AB.
Apply and join us on our exciting journey! Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_37343". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab AB Jobbnummer
9546652