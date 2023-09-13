Accounting Specialist
2023-09-13
With safety first, fun at work and personal best every day as guiding stars, we manufacture cabs and tanks for wheel loaders, dump trucks, excavators, and single drums. Our products are used around the world to build the future! These are exciting times for our industry, and we look forward to getting to know new colleagues - It would be great if you want to work with us, so read on!
What you will do
As an Accounting specialist your area of responsibility will mainly be around general accounting matters with focus on fixed assets. You will participate in and drive improvement work within our accounting processes. Also, you will participate in finalizing accounts with a focus on analysis and knowledge of the quality of the accounts. You will contribute to the transformation of our company, the transport industry and society at large.
Within the Accounting & Financial Compliance department you will be a part of a team of 8 people with different specialist areas within accounting and tax. You will be located in Eskilstuna. We work with passion, we trust each other, and we embrace change to stay ahead.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together. To be successful in this role we believe you enjoy accounting. A big part of your job will be to support and drive change, therefore, you must work independently and feel engaged taking your own initiatives. In this position you will have a great opportunity to network since we collaborate with all functions within the company. Enjoying and being skilled in collaboration is a key for success in this position.
We believe you have at least 10 years of experience in accounting, preferably within auditing and some years' experience from working in a large organization. You have good knowledge of Swedish. Since we are a global company, you also need to have good knowledge of English. If you have experience in working with SAP we see that as very positive.
What is in it for you?
Are you our next Accounting Specialist?
If so, we want you to be part of our team! You will work in a global environment that provides you with development opportunities, both professionally and personally. We want you to prosper and be happy, because when you succeed, we succeed. So, if you are a person who is flexible, who would rather see challenges as positive and is ready to take some actions we are hoping to hear from you!
For further information, please contact Hiring Manager Maria Gerhardsson, Head of Accounting VCE AB at maria.gerhardsson@volvo.com
.
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
Trade union contacts;
Kikki Höller, Unionen +46 16 541 4444
Patrik Sandberg, Akademikerna, +46 16 541 6229
