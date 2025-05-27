Accounting Manager to Samsung
2025-05-27
We are currently looking for an Accounting Manager to an exciting opportunity with our client Samsung! This is a consultancy opportunity starting as soon as possible with respect for your eventual notice period.
About the company:
Help Us Create What Can 't Be Done
Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today 's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company 's survival. As we have done for 80 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success.
About the role:
Purpose of the job:
Responsible for the day-to-day running of the Accounting and Financial Controlling team.
Position of the organisation:
President
CFO
Finance Director
Accounting Manager
Key accountabilities:
• Lead and monitor accounting and financial controlling team to ensure that SENA 's financial resources are managed in accordance with best practices related internal control consisting of:
• Responsibility for delivery of reliable financial reporting: overseeing end-to-end accounting operations, financial analysis and balance sheet reconciliations to comply with external and internal accounting principles
• Compliance in terms with all relevant regulations, laws, Samsung Global Policies and Procedures (GPPM), SEGAM, IFRS etc
• Efficiency: looking to make improvements to procedures and controls, digitalize, automize and other measures to improve efficiency in completing work duties
• Back-up for tax manager
Job scope:
• Overall responsibility for accounting and financial controlling team
• Responsible to secure timely month-end closing (Income statement and Balance Sheet)
• Responsible for securing timely weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual internal reporting requests (IFRS)
• Responsible for securing correct external statutory reporting according to Swedish GAAP (K3 etc)
• Responsible to secure balance sheet reconciliations are performed according to external and internal accounting principles
• Compliance: Ensure that the company complies with external laws/rules/regulations and external and internal policies for accounting
• Monitoring and planning of the company 's different levels of overhead costs (General Expenses)
• Secure timely reporting of various types of ad-hoc analysis requests from HQ, EHQ and top management
• Drive the continuous improvement of end-to-end accounting practices.
• Budgeting and forecasting
• Managing an end-to-end audit process of current systems - while acting as the first point of contact for external auditors.
• Continually identify risks to delivery, propose solutions where necessary and effectively manage stakeholder expectations throughout.
• Internal Control: Identify risk areas and set up procedures to strengthen internal control.
• Back-up for tax manager in various tax matters
• Various adhoc tasks within the area of responsibility
Overall:
• Lead and develop the Accounting Team: leading, supervising, supporting, competency evaluating, setting and reviewing annual goals, etc.
• Drive the development of more efficient routines and work of the different areas in the team
• Initiate and participate in various projects when required
• Overlook the Outsourced Shared Service Center in Bucharest.
• Projects and collaboration within the European and Global Organization.
Liaisons:
• CFO
• Finance Director
• Managers within finance department (tax, AP, AR, Audit&Risk, Procurement, Credit)
• People within the Business Control team
• HR
• Team Members
Dimensions:
Responsible for staff of 5 individuals
About you:
Qualifications required:
Academic degree in Business Administration, Accounting and finance
Experience:
• Min 5-10 years of work experience as Finance Manager
• Strong technical accounting knowledge
• Internal Control incl process and risk assessment competence
• Ability to delegate and manage the work of others
• Produced budgets up to multi-millions
• Experience running annual audit
• People leadership: Finance Manager
• Global company and used to different reporting lines to EHQ, HQ etc
• Tax competence on finance manager level to be able to be back-up for tax manager
Skills and attributes:
• Fluency in English - written and oral
• High integrity
• Diligence
• Structured and quality-minded
• Passion for leadership and coaching
Sounds interesting?
