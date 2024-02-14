Accounting Manager
ABOUT US
The Absolut Group (TAG) holds global responsibility for the production, packaging development, innovation and strategic marketing of an extensive range of premium spirits brands. They include the iconic Absolut Vodka, Beefeater, the world's most awarded gin, Malibu, the leading flavoured rum and Kahlua, the number one coffee liqueur, along with a selection of agave spirits, including Altos tequila and craft gins such as Monkey 47.
Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, The Absolut Group is part of Pernod Ricard, a worldwide leader in the spirits and wine industry.
We strive to redefine the global spirit market and the world we live in by inspiring people of all backgrounds to come together to mix ideas and drinks, respectfully and responsibly. And we have a true long-term commitment to sustainability - doing the right thing for consumers, society, the environment and our people.
We are always on the lookout for talented individuals to join our team and help us shake things up. We believe that work should be more than a paycheck, so whether you are just starting your career or looking to take it to the next level, we offer a dynamic and supportive work environment that will help you grow.
Come join us and let's raise a glass to a fulfilling career and a bright future at The Absolut Group!
ABOUT THE ROLE
Our current Accounting Manager decided to embark on a new adventure within The Absolut Group. Therefore, we are now looking for our next leader to join us and inherit a strong team of 6 Accountants based in Stockholm and Åhus, Sweden. You will be part of the TAG Sweden Controlling & Accounting team which consists of passionate and committed professionals working across business and financial controlling, reporting and accounting. You will report to the Controlling & Accounting Director.
In this role you will drive The Absolut Group accounting agenda forward together with your team, cooperate closely with several internal and external stakeholders, and drive innovation within processes and tools.
You will notably:
Ensure correct and efficient accounting in line Swedish GAAP and internal control policies
Manage and oversee the daily operations of the accounting department while managing, supporting and developing a team of 6 dedicated accountants
Manage monthly, quarterly and annual closings in accordance with Swedish accounting principles and tax regulations
Design, develop and implement efficient and secure processes and routines
Secure safe monetary flows according to set rules of segregation of duties, approvals and internal control
Be a business partner to key internal and external stakeholders including other Finance teams and external partners or auditors
Initiate or participate to transformation initiatives within the Accounting scope (eg. ERP implementation, Digitalization, Harmonization of ways of working etc.)
ABOUT YOU
We see you as a motivated, proactive, solution oriented professional with a can-do attitude. Your good communication skills combined with your customer focus help the company grow further. You are organized, you bring clarity, structure and innovation and you enjoy build relationships based on trust and collaboration.
Strong financial skills with practical knowledge of Swedish GAAP. The understanding of IFRS Accounting Principles is considered an advantage
Experience from and interest in change management (challenge existing ways of working, proposing, and implementing new processes, systems etc)
Previous people management experience is required
Fluent in Swedish and English
OUR OFFER
Here at The Absolut Company, we let contradictions meet. We are a middle-sized, proud Swedish company that stands for strong values and at the same time, we are part of a global group that offers new international connections every day with a possibility of an international career. Here you will meet innovation in a company with more than 100 years of history.
You are welcome to The Absolut Company for who you are. We believe that an inclusive workplace with diversity of experiences and perspectives creates a vibrant work environment and mirrors our global consumers.
APPLICATION
If this role resonates with you, don't hesitate to apply. We look forward to hearing from you!
