Accounting Manager
2024-08-01
Transcom is a global leader in customer experience, offering innovative solutions and exceptional service. We are seeking an experienced Accounting Manager to oversee and support our Nordic and Baltics accounting team situated in Stockholm. If you have prior work experience with Nordic entities and a proven track record in managing accounting functions within global corporations, we want to hear from you.
Responsibilities in this role:
Oversee and manage the Nordic and Baltics accounting team, including Accounts Payable and Senior Accountants for Sweden, Norway, and the Baltic countries.
Ensure the timely and accurate preparation of financial statements in compliance with all regulatory requirements in each country.
Coordinate with external auditors for annual audits.
Manage month-end and year-end closing processes in accordance with group timelines and procedures.
Analyze financial data and provide insights to the Finance Director to support strategic decision-making.
Mentor and develop the accounting team, providing leadership and support.
Stay current with accounting regulations and ensure compliance with both internal and external requirements.
Support operations and update business processes and accounting policies to maintain and strengthen internal controls.
Drive process improvements in the ERP systems.
Your qualifications:
A university degree in Accounting, Finance, or related field.
Minimum of 10 years of accounting experience, with at least 5 years in a managerial role.
Prior experience in managing year-end processes, liaising with auditors, and a good working knowledge of the group reporting process in a multi-entities & currencies environment.
Good understanding of IFRS, key accounting concepts, and principles.
Strong knowledge of local GAAP in the Nordics and Baltics.
Experience with SAP is required; a professional accounting qualification and prior experience with Hyperion would be considered advantageous.
Advanced MS Office skills, especially MS Excel.
Fluency in written and spoken (business) English.
What's in it for you?
Competitive remuneration package with potential bonus, telephone bill, annual salary review, health insurance.
Fast-paced global work environment with opportunities for driving improvements and personal learning.
International company culture based on work-life balance.
Informal and approachable management style.
Opportunity for career advancement and recognition.
Supportive workplace and team across staff, department, and corporate levels.
Work-at-home possibility.
Continuous development through our learning platforms and Transcom University.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-01
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556201-3234), http://www.transcom.com
Gullforssgatan 4 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA
Transcom AB Stockholm
S.Talent Acquisition Partner Corporate and IT EMEA
Serena Faithfull serena.faithfull@transcom.com Jobbnummer
8819919