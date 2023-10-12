Accounting Manager - Sweden
Menzies Aviation (sverige) AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Härryda Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Härryda
2023-10-12
, Lerum
, Partille
, Bollebygd
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Menzies Aviation (sverige) AB i Härryda
, Göteborg
, Sigtuna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
ACCOUNTING MANAGER
OVERVIEW
People. Passion. Pride. This is what has driven our teams since 1833.
Since that time, we have developed to become a critical partner in the global aviation industry, delivering time-critical logistics services at 200 locations in over 37 countries, across six continents. But at the heart of our business is our people. If you are seeking a role with opportunities to learn and develop, this could be the beginning of an exciting journey.
We are now looking for an Accounting Manager, location can be based in Stockholm-Arlanda Airport or Gothenburg-Landvetter Airport.
Reporting to the Financial Manager - Sweden and working in close collaboration with operation department managers. You'll play a key role in ensuring high quality financial accounting, and a robust control framework. The role is based at Sweden 100%.
MAIN DUTIES & ACCOUNTABILITY
Ensure financial books are upto date, accurate and compliant.
Managing all P&L, balance sheet and cash flow reporting, controls and processes for the station.
You will execute monthly and yearly closing against Budget and Forecast, ensuring accurate results are delivered on time.
You'll work with Balance sheet reconciliations, Annual report, income tax, and tax reporting.
Managing the weekly flash, annual budgeting and rolling forecast processes.
Implementation of KPI reporting framework that allows station to track performance against targets. Development and Ad hoc analysis.
Administer the group's certification instructions.
Cost control through validation and process adherence.
Manage financial internal and external audits and preparation of financial statements according to schedule.
Manage VAT / social cost declarations to tax authorities. Practical knowledge of VAT /other taxes and ensure compliance as per law.
Compliance with other government departments like Bolagsverket, Statistical department and others.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
University Degree in Business, Economics, Finance or equivalent
Minimum 2 years of experience in accounting and/OR Financial Reporting
Strong accounting, analytical and financial skills with strategic thinking
Delivery focused with a high degree of ownership and a positive, growth mind-set.
Experience of working in IPOS, SUN, RSMS, OneStream or other similar financial reporting systems
Expertise in Excel and Data Management
THE IDEAL CANDIDATE FURTHERMORE HAS
Has experience in the Swedish Tax / financial laws and regulations.
Good communication skills and ability to form internal and external business relationships.
Curious in understanding the business from both a customer and financial perspective.
Strong communicative skills, both written and spoken in English and Swedish
A flexible attitude to work, is self-motivated and disciplined.
A sense of detail and a desire to improve.
Hands-on practical approach to providing guidance and direction in a challenging and dynamic business environment.
DIVERSITY
Menzies Aviation are a committed equal opportunity employer and encourage applications for suitably qualified and eligible applicants regardless of sex, race, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender reassignment, religion or belief, marital status, pregnancy, and maternity. We strive to create an inclusive working environment, where the different knowledge, perspectives, experiences, and approaches of our global workforce are represented. Where everyone feels valued and can reach their full potential.
Please be aware that as part of our recruitment process, we may look to use a variety of resourcing tools to help us understand your skills and experience in relation to the role. Please feel free to contact to recruiter below, if there are any reasonable adjustments to our process that you would like us to consider.
As part of our recruitment process, we will always consider how candidates fit with our values which you can learn more about here.
Under the Airport Security Act we conduct background record checks on all employees
WORKING HOURS: Full time
DURATION: Permanent (with 6 months' probation)
START: As per agreement
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS
Please send us your application no later then the 27th of October 2023. Interviews will be held ongoing and therefore the position may be filled before last date of application. Welcome with your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Menzies Aviation (Sverige) AB
(org.nr 556641-5120)
Landvetter Flygplats (visa karta
)
438 80 LANDVETTER Arbetsplats
Menzies Aviation (sverige) AB Jobbnummer
8186539