Accounting Manager - General Accounting Production & Logistics
Scania CV AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Södertälje
2023-07-16
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.We are looking for a driven leader for one of our teams in Industrial Operations Accounting Services, within Corporate Control, located in Södertälje.
About Scania: Driving Change in the Transport Industry:
At Scania, we are proud to be a global leader and a driver of change in the transport industry. For over a century, we have been at the forefront of innovation, shaping the future of transportation with our cutting-edge solutions. With a strong culture rooted in excellence and a commitment to sustainable development, we continue to revolutionize the way goods and people move around the world.
Our Culture: A Foundation for Success
At the heart of Scania's success lies our strong culture. We foster an inclusive and collaborative environment where everyone's contributions are valued. We believe in the power of teamwork and diverse perspectives, recognizing that it is through the collective efforts of our talented employees that we drive meaningful change. Our culture encourages open communication, continuous learning, and personal growth, enabling individuals to unleash their full potential.
The Scania Way: Embracing Change and Standardizing Work
"The Scania Way" represents our unique approach to work, defined by our ability to constantly adapt to change and standardize our ways of working. We understand that the transport industry is ever-evolving, and we are committed to staying ahead of the curve. By embracing change, we remain agile and responsive, proactively seeking innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers and society.
The Industrial Operations Accounting Services
Scania's Industrial Operations Accounting Services is a dynamic and forward-thinking department that aims to be an agile and efficient finance organization. Our goal is to meet both future business requirements and employee needs through harmonization and digitalization. We have embarked on a substantial change program that began in 2019 and has already yielded impressive results, including the implementation of new support tools and the establishment of harmonized processes.
The role
In this role, you will have a key area of responsibility, overseeing one of our Accounting Groups that works closely with the Production & Logistics units. You will lead a team of nine dedicated employees, collaborating with various stakeholders and driving continuous improvement initiatives. You will have a coordinating role for accounting issues within Production & Logistics and meet with people in Industrial Operations on regular basis. You will contribute to the strategic work in order to realize the IO Accounting Services objectives as well as assuring work in accordance with established KPIs, standards, procedures and applicable laws.
You will report to the Head of IO Accounting Services and will be part of the IO Accounting Services management team.
Why choose us?
Be a Change Catalyst: At Scania, we embrace change and drive transformation within the finance function. As an Accounting Manager, you will play a pivotal role in supporting our change program, implementing new processes, and enhancing the efficiency of our accounting operations. Your leadership will contribute directly to shaping the future of finance within our organization.
Foster Continuous Improvement: We believe in constantly raising the bar. As an Accounting Manager, you will be empowered to identify areas for improvement within the accounting department and drive initiatives that enhance accuracy, streamline processes, and optimize resource allocation. Your commitment to continuous improvement will propel us towards operational excellence.
Inspire and Motivate: As a leader, you have the power to influence and inspire others. Your strong ability to motivate and coach team members will create an environment of collaboration, growth, and high performance. By nurturing talent and fostering a culture of learning, you will build a cohesive and empowered accounting team that delivers exceptional results.
Work-Life Balance & Well-being: We value work-life balance and prioritize your well-being. As an Accounting Manager, you'll enjoy flexible work arrangements, ensuring you can excel in both your professional and personal life. We believe that a healthy work-life balance fosters creativity, innovation, and overall job satisfaction.
Key Requirements
• Bachelor's degree in Business Administration & Economics or related field
• Several years of relevant work experience in accounting and finance roles
• Strong knowledge of Accounting & Reporting processes
• Solid understanding of accounting principles
• Leadership and management experience
• Excellent communication and presentation skills in English and Swedish
Additional information
Please contact Fredrik Edman, Head of Industrial Accounting Services, tel: +46 8 553 704 72
Application
Your application should include a CV and cover letter. Please apply as soon as possible and no later than August 14th. We are looking forward to receiving your application!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976), https://www.scania.com Arbetsplats
Scania Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Scania CV AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7967183