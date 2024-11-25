Accounting Economist
Take your next career step at B&R - a member of the ABB Group - with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At B&R we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity, and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
Ready for your next challenge? Join our team at B&R - a member of the ABB Group.
This is a temporary position until March 31, 2026
Your role and responsibilities
The job involves reconciliation of the balance sheet, assisting with audits and annual reporting, and handling VAT, tax, sales, and other financial reporting. Responsibilities include scheduling monthly closings, managing inventory registers, depreciation, and processes, and maintaining supplier master data. The role also requires creating purchase orders, managing customer bonuses, handling tax accounts, clearing accounts, and goods in transit. Additionally, the position involves ensuring internal controls, analyzing financial statements and controlling, participating in budget work, and managing credit.
Qualifications for the role
Experience in a similar role.
SAP experience or similar business tools, and extensive knowledge in MS Excel.
Experience and an interest in digitalization and process automation are mandatory.
Positive and service minded attitude and a team player.
Seeking continuous improvements in processes and working methods, LEAN concept.
Great communication skills, fluency in Swedish and English are mandatory.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Per Lundström, +46732 61 24 69 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nicolin Ahlqvist, +46 720 77 41 90; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +46 730 30 30 36. Talent Partner: Anna Nordlund.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory
Apply the latest by the 15th of Decmber, 2024.
Please note that, to be eligible for employment at ABB AB, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a health- and drug test and could also include a background check.
