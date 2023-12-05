Accounting Director to ITB-MED
2023-12-05
Job description
ITB-MED is strengthening the team with an Accounting Director to manage comprehensive accounting and tax functions across all group companies. In this key role, you'll be responsible for everything from preparing consolidated financial statements to ensuring tax compliance across multiple jurisdictions. You'll collaborate closely with other finance and operations teams, streamlining accounting functions and optimising operations to help us meet both our short-term and long-term objectives. Your expertise in IFRS, statutory reporting, and internal controls will be crucial for keeping us compliant and setting us up for growth. You will work with both internal colleagues and external experts and accountants.
The role reports to the group CFO in the Stockholm, Sweden office.
Your responsibilities
Reporting & Compliance:
* Prepare and coordinate standalone and consolidated financial statements, quarterly and annual reports for both the Company and group entities.
* Ensure compliance with statutory, IFRS, and tax reporting requirements across all jurisdictions.
* Manage timely submission of internal and external financial reports on a monthly, quarterly, and annual basis.
Tax Management:
* Collaborate with tax functions for effective tax planning and adherence to federal, state, local, payroll, and other applicable tax compliances.
* Monitor and maintain tax filing schedules and requirements for the Company and group entities.
Accounting Operations:
* Streamline accounting functions and optimise operations across the company and group entities.
* Oversee intercompany transactions processing as per established policies and agreements.
* Manage all accounting and tax operations including general ledger, receivables, payables, and financial reporting.
* Oversee fixed assets record maintenance; ensure accurate tracking of additions, disposals, and depreciation.
* Implement and enforce internal control guidelines; oversee month-end procedures and expense accruals.
Communication & Documentation:
* Foster effective communication regarding accounting issues at all required levels.
* Document, update, and maintain accounting policies and procedures.
* Assist external auditors during their quarterly and annual reviews; ensure readiness and provide necessary information for external audits.
* Stay up to date with IFRS, statutory reporting requirements, and other relevant regulatory changes and best practices.
What you need to succeed
To succeed in the role, you are likely to have a broad knowledge of technical accounting and reporting operations, preferably with a CPA certificate (or any other such as CA or CMA). You have a strong analytical ability and a hands-on mentality.
You need:
* Solid knowledge of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)
* Strong in Microsoft Office Applications, particularly MS Excel
* A bachelor's degree in accounting / finance from a properly accredited university or college
* Minimum 8 years relevant experience in an Accounting or Finance role
* Minimum of 2 years leading a finance or accounting team
* Excellent English skills (speaking and writing)
As a person, you are/have:
* Strong analytical ability, problem-solving and decision-making skills
* The ability to multitask in a fast-paced environment with fluctuating priorities and deadlines.
* Resourceful and able to work independently; ability to work in a matrix structure
* A team player with drive, a positive attitude and a growth mindset
* Hands-on mentality
Desirable Requirements
* Preference may be given to candidates who possess a relevant Master's degree in Finance, Accounting or Business from a properly accredited university or college
* CPA, CMA or CA certification is strongly preferred
You will also benefit from
* Experience from early stage Life Science (typically Biotech) company, or similar dynamics
* Strong in MS PowerPoint
* Experience abroad
* Financial Audit in Big 6 accounting firm or multinational corporation
What we offer
We aim to create an environment where the best people want to work, where they can turn their passion into their job and realise their full potential.
* A chance to contribute to potentially improving the lives of patients
* Competitive pay and benefits
* Excellent healthcare and retirement plans
* Inspiring facilities & environment - moving into a combined lab and office space in "Forskaren", Stockholm's new life science centre, in 2024.
What you need to do now
In this recruitment, ITB-MED is partnering with Hays. If you are interested in the role, please submit your application with an updated CV and personal letter in the same document. For specific questions on the role, please contact Linus Norrbom or Måns Rosenkvist. Applications will be processed as they come, so don't hesitate to submit your application today.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-02
E-post: Hays.97633.3101@haysse.aplitrak.com
