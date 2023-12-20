PhD student at the Division of Algebra and Geometry
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2023-12-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
We are looking for one PhD student at the divison of Algebra and Geometry. The research project can be in any area represented at the division, including algebraic geometry, complex geometry, number theory, and mathematical physics.
Information about the division and the department
The Department of Mathematical Sciences at the Chalmers University of Technology and the University of Gothenburg has about 200 employees and is the largest department of mathematics in Sweden. We have an international environment with frequent exchanges with other universities around the world. We provide a friendly, creative, and supportive atmosphere with a steady flow of international guests. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all our activities. We work actively to be a parent-friendly organization.
At the division Algebra and Geometry we conduct research in areas such as algebraic geometry, complex geometry, number theory, mathematical physics and mathematics of AI.
Major responsibilities
As a PhD student you will be part of an international research environment while you expand your knowledge of the field and write your thesis. This gives opportunities for many inspiring conversations, a lot of autonomous work and some travel. You are expected to develop your own ideas and communicate scientific results orally as well as in written form. In addition, the position will normally include 20% departmental work, mostly teaching duties
Qualifications
To qualify as a PhD student, you must have (or expect to complete such a degree by August 15th) a master's level degree corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits in a relevant field.
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with reference number 20230779 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, reference number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, ref.number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Please use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 2024-02-19
For questions, please contact:
Johan Tykesson, Analysis and probability, johant@chalmers.se
Daniel Persson, Algebra and geometry, daniel.persson@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology conducts research and education in engineering sciences, architecture, technology-related mathematical sciences, natural and nautical sciences, working in close collaboration with industry and society. The strategy for scientific excellence focuses on our six Areas of Advance; Energy, Health Engineering, Information and Communication Technology, Materials Science, Production and Transport. The aim is to make an active contribution to a sustainable future using the basic sciences as a foundation and innovation and entrepreneurship as the central driving forces. Chalmers has around 11,000 students and 3,000 employees. New knowledge and improved technology have characterised Chalmers since its foundation in 1829, completely in accordance with the will of William Chalmers and his motto: Avancez! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB Jobbnummer
8341243