Accountants with experience

2024-03-27
Job description
As employees within Assurance, we create trust with our customers and in society by ensuring the reliability of financial information. We offer services in, for example, financial auditing and consulting to all types of companies and non-profit organizations. In addition, we identify areas that are risks and opportunities for improvement and work closely with customers to either solve or implement these. The digital development and increased demands for transparency contribute to the fact that the audit of the future will require more multifaceted competence than before. Where our goal is to create long-term sustainable results and value for our customers and their needs.
Who are you?
We are looking for you who have:
At least two years of experience working with auditing and/or qualified financial statement work.
Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
We attach great importance to your personal qualities and therefore believe that you:
Is service oriented and motivated by delivering results and meeting our customers' expectations.
Is adaptable, can read situations and adapt both behavior and communication in building qualitative and diversified relationships.
Acts with integrity by being straightforward and honest in communication and is easy to get others on board with
Has good analytical skills and is solution-oriented. You enjoy learning new things and are curious about digitization and new technology to be able to solve customers' needs.
Has interpersonal skills and the ability to create relationships and networks. These skills are needed to work well with our clients, but are of course also important for collaboration within our team.
Is structured, efficient and organized.
You are offered
Within PwC, it is very much about the employee! We want you to have the best opportunity to really get to know your customers and their business. As an aid to this, our goal is to be more digital, mobile and open. We constantly invest in and develop new working methods that simplify the review process. By having access to new digital solutions, you can focus on what you do best - offering the highest level of business consulting and audit services.
As an accountant at PwC, you will work as part of a team and together you will work to solve complex business problems from strategy to implementation. Our primary focus will be on Talent & Culture - on our employees - to be an attractive workplace. We want you as an employee to feel that you are appreciated for your contribution to us and our customers' growth.
Become part of our Community of Solvers.
About PwC Sweden
PwC Sweden is the market leader in auditing and consulting with 2,800 employees around the country - we are where you are! Our purpose is to create trust in society and solve important problems, and our values permeate everything we do.
We are proactive advisors committed to understanding the real needs of you and our other 33,000 customers and finding solutions to complex business needs - no matter what phase your business is in. What makes us unique is that we combine the latest technology and collaboration between our specialists. We are a community of solvers who are with you all the way!
PwC Sweden is an independent and independent legal entity that is part of the global PwC network with 295,000 employees in 156 countries. This allows us to share knowledge and experience globally and together deliver relevant solutions that create trust and long-term sustainable values for both our customers and society at large.
