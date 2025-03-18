Accountant to automotive company
2025-03-18
Do you thrive in an international environment where you can take the lead in financial reporting and process improvements? Are you passionate about accounting, analysis, and collaboration? Then this might be the perfect opportunity for you!
About the position
Perido is looking for an Accounting for our client, a large and well-known name in the automotive industry. This position is located at the client's office in Gothenburg.
Your daily tasks
You will collaborate with a colleague to manage the accounting and reporting for one of the sales companies within a global automotive group. Your responsibilities will include preparing and performing various accounting services, reporting financial figures, and contributing to a wide range of projects.
You will also play an active role in improving and standardizing current processes. Your role will involve working with the Global Accounting Centre in Madrid, local country-specific contacts, stakeholders at headquarters, auditors, and tax advisors. During monthly closings, you will take a leading role to ensure high-quality reporting within the area.
Your characteristics
To succeed in this role, you should have a strong desire and drive for change, be comfortable with complex accounting questions, and have a keen analytical mindset. You should also be detail-oriented while maintaining a holistic perspective. A high level of integrity, a positive attitude, flexibility, and excellent communication skills are essential.
We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
Degree in Business Administration or a related field
Extensive experience working with large international manufacturing companies
Strong understanding of finance processes and systems, with the ability to implement and drive them efficiently and effectively
Proficiency in SAP R/3 and Hyperion FM
Excellent communication skills in Swedish and English, both spoken and written
Meritorious:
Experience with data analysis, automation, and digitalization
Previous involvement in process improvement projects
Strong knowledge of IFRS and local GAAP
Experience working in a shared service center environment
Contract type and hours
Full-time, consulting assignment until 2025-10-31. Start 2025-03-24.
Application
Please apply through our website at perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Simply click the "Apply" button in the job advertisement, fill in your details, and upload your CV. We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as the selection process is ongoing. Please note that some details about the assignment and/or client company may have been deliberately disclosed in the advertisement. If your profile matches what the client is looking for and you are contacted by a recruiter, you will receive all the information you need.
You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our Recruitment Communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 35172 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
About Perido
Why is our company named Perido? The name comes from the Latin word Peridoneus, which means 'well-matched'. Perido is a consulting and recruitment company specializing in the white-collar sector, dedicated to helping you take the next step in your career. Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. We have grown steadily since our founding in 2003 and now have over 1,500 employees across the country, including around fifty internal staff at our headquarters in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you'll play a key role in our organization, growing alongside us while strengthening our clients' businesses with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-17
556639-6387
9229024