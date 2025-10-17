Accountant to automotive company
Do you thrive in an international environment where collaboration and precision go hand in hand? We are now looking for an experienced Accountant to join an exciting assignment within a global automotive company. In this role, you'll take on a key position in managing accounting and reporting for one of the company's sales entities. Please continue reading!
About the position
Perido is looking for an Accountant on behalf of our client - a well-known international company in the automotive industry. You will be part of a dedicated and knowledgeable finance team. Your main focus will be to handle accounting and reporting activities, ensuring high-quality financial data and compliance with global standards.
You'll work in a forward-thinking organization where continuous improvement and collaboration are key values. The office environment is international, dynamic, and open - offering both professional growth and the opportunity to make a real impact. The position is based in Gothenburg.
Your daily tasks
In this role, you will support the company's operations with financial accounting and reporting services. The work includes preparing, evaluating, and reporting financial figures, as well as participating and providing input in a wide range of projects. You will be involved in monthly and quarterly closing activities within your area of responsibility, following both Swedish GAAP and IFRS.
You will also play an active role in improving and standardizing existing processes. Collaboration will be a key part of your daily work - you'll work closely with the Global Accounting Centre in Madrid, local country-specific contacts, stakeholders at headquarters, auditors, and tax advisors. During monthly closings, you will take a leading role to ensure high-quality reporting and compliance within your area.
Daily tasks:
Prepare and perform various accounting and reporting activities
Lead monthly closings and ensure accurate, timely reporting
Collaborate with the Global Accounting Centre, local finance teams, auditors, and tax advisors
Contribute to projects focusing on process improvement and standardization
Support the implementation and optimization of finance processes and systems
Your characteristics
You are analytical, structured, and have a strong sense of responsibility. You take pride in delivering high-quality results and enjoy working in a role that requires both precision and collaboration. As a team player, you value open communication and knowledge sharing, contributing to a positive and supportive work environment. At the same time, you are proactive and self-driven, with the ability to simplify complex processes and take the lead when needed - especially during tight deadlines and month-end closings. A high level of integrity, a positive attitude, and strong communication skills are key to success in this position.
Qualifications:
Degree in Business Administration or equivalent
Extensive experience working with large international companies is an advantage
Proficiency in SAP R/3 and Hyperion FM
Solid understanding of finance processes and systems, with the ability to implement and drive them efficiently and effectively
Strong desire and drive for change, with the ability to manage complex accounting questions in IFRS and handle differences with local market GAAP
Analytical mindset with strong computer proficiency and ability to grasp the big picture
Fluency in Swedish and English, both verbal and written
Meritorious:
Interest in data analysis, automation, and digitalization
Experience from process improvement or system implementation projects
Contract type and hours
Full-time, consulting assignment until 2026-10-31. Start 2025-11-10.
Application
Please apply through our website at perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Simply click the "Apply" button in the job advertisement, fill in your details, and upload your CV. We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as the selection process is ongoing. Please note that some details about the assignment and/or client company may have been deliberately disclosed in the advertisement. If your profile matches what the client is looking for and you are contacted by a recruiter, you will receive all the information you need.
You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our Recruitment Communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 35502 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
About Perido
Why is our company named Perido? The name comes from the Latin word Peridoneus, which means 'well-matched'. Perido is a consulting and recruitment company specializing in the white-collar sector, dedicated to helping you take the next step in your career. Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. We have grown steadily since our founding in 2003 and now have over 1,500 employees across the country, including around fifty internal staff at our headquarters in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you'll play a key role in our organization, growing alongside us while strengthening our clients' businesses with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
