Accountant to a Swedish fashion company
2023-07-01
Are you looking for new opportunities and would like to gain knowledge in a gIobal environment? We are now looking for a experienced accountant to join our client for 6 month. It will be a position with lots of responsibilty and lots of fun! Apply today, we work with ongoing selection!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As an accountant you will be a part of the Accounts Receivable (AR) team. AR is a central department that works closely together with their colleagues in accounting departments around the world. AR is responsible for handling partner billing and they also handle the accounts for new business initiatives.
The Finance and Accounting department is responsible for making sure that the client can handle all business initiatives in a legally compliant way and ensure that all brands and sales-channels are aligned from an accounting perspective.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Create invoices
• Check and book incoming payments
• Manage dunning process
• Manage intercompany transactions
• Accounts reconciliation
• Communicate and collaborate with internal and external partners
• Support partners on invoice related queries
• Ensure quality within your area through the guidance of other departments and functions
• Support in accounting queries when launching new partners
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You who have a degree within Business Administration & Economics (or similar) or equivalent experience within Finance/Accounting
• You who have a couple of years with relevant work experience within Accounting/Accounts Receivables
• You who have a good understanding of billing management and closing processes
• You who are fluent in English, booth in speech and writing - since it used on a daily basis
• You who have good knowledge in Excel
• You who have good knowledge in SAP Finance (user level)
• It is meritorious if you have
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• A true team-player, that helps and support others
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
• Flexible
• Strong communication skills
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
More information about the company will be provided later in the recruitment process.
