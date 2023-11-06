Accountant
2023-11-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
Visa alla jobb hos Glooko AB i Göteborg
Glooko is now looking for a Accountant to join the international finance team in Gothenburg.
Core Responsibilities
Perform day to day financial transactions, including verifying, classifying, and recording accounts payable data in Rillion.
Audit incoming invoices and other payment requests for appropriate coding and authorizations, routing as appropriate.
Handle vendor communications, resolve any billing disputes. Verify and investigate discrepancies, if any, by reconciling vendor accounts and monthly vendor statements
Update Approved vendors in Netsuite.
Process vendor payments weekly, ensuring timely and accurate payment of vendor invoices.
Process salary payments monthly, ensuring timely and accurate payment of the salaries.
Ensure outgoing payments are in compliance with financial policies and procedures
Report and pay Social Security Contribution (arbetsgivaravgifter) in a timely manner
Report VAT, and if applicable ensure payment, in a timely manner
Review expenses to ensure accuracy and completeness.
Educate employees and managers on policies and procedures relating to disbursements.
Posting of payments including payroll
Reconcile the accounts payable ledger to ensure that all bills and payments are accounted for and properly posted.
Reconcile the bank accounts to ensure all payments are accounted for and properly posted.
Understand expense accounts and departments.
Keep up to date on rules and regulations related to job
Developing and improving routines within Finance focusing on continuous improvement
Support other finance team members
Requirements
Relevant academic degree or equivalent qualifications obtained in another way
Minimum 3 years of professional experience in accounting
Positive "can-do" attitude with the ability to independently identify and implement improvements
Outstanding numerical and analytical problem-solving skills
Strong planning and organizational skills
Strong interpersonal, collaboration and communication skills
Fluency in Swedish and English
About Glooko:
There are over 537 million people in the world with diabetes.
Glooko, a connected care platform for diabetes, helps patients and their care team more efficiently manage their condition between appointments. The digital health platform seamlessly unifies data from many of the leading diabetes and health monitoring devices to deliver insights that improve personal and clinical decision support. The free Glooko® Mobile and Web App enables patients to easily track and proactively manage all aspects of their diabetes care.
At Glooko, our proven technologies for diabetes and related chronic conditions make lives better by revolutionizing the connection between patients and providers, driving patient engagement and adherence via digital therapeutics, and accelerating the speed of clinical trials.
Launched in 2010, Glooko is funded and managed by visionary technologists and leaders in healthcare. Glooko is globally deployed in over 30 countries and 8,000+ clinical locations Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Glooko AB
(org.nr 556668-4675)
Nellickevägen 20 (visa karta
)
412 63 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8241016