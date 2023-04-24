Accountant

Incluso AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Göteborg
2023-04-24


Visa alla redovisningsekonomjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv, Lerum eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Göteborg, Partille, Borås, Jönköping, Skövde eller i hela Sverige

We are looking for an Accountant for an international company in Gothenburg. Start ASAP, 8 months contract to begin with.

Accountant
Perform month-end, quarter-end, year-end closing. Various tasks during the month such as VAT returns, account reconciliations, analysis, other ad-hoc tasks.

Assignment description and main responsibilities
Preparation and coordination of monthly financial closings in SAP
Reporting in consolidation system AARO
Preparation of account reconciliations
Improve efficiency in monthly closing process
Review and analyse monthly financial reporting
Preparation of Annual Report and Quarterly Reports
Key person in implementation of future finance accounting tools
Extensive contact with subsidiaries and shared service center's
Legislated reporting to authorities
Treasury accounting
And other tasks typical in an accounting department


Competence requirements
University degree in Finance
At a minimum 5 - 10 years relevant experience from similar tasks at an Accounting Department
Strong IFRS and K3 accounting knowledge
Strong experience in Excel
Strong analytical skills
Experienced user of Finance Systems
User experience in SAP ECC and SAP S/4 and consolidation tool AARO is an additional bonus
You may have previously worked either at subsidiary level or at group level.
Fluency in English


This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP and the contract period is 8 months to begin with.

Please submit your CV and cover letter (in English) as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.

For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-24
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Incluso AB (org.nr 559002-3213)
411 33  GÖTEBORG

Jobbnummer
7692135

Prenumerera på jobb från Incluso AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Incluso AB: