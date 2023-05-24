Account Senior Specialist needed for a client in Stockholm
2023-05-24
In this exciting assignment you will work helping a client to establish and maintain accounting policies and controls, fiscal controls, prepare financial reports, and safeguard the organization's assets. The responsibilities of this role include different disciplines within the Accounting Function.
Job Assignments
• Answer to internal and external audit requests
• Conduct research and analysis of account fluctuations
• Implement tracking of capital projects through financial liaison
• Review, prepare, and input accrual, standard, recurring, re-classification, and other journal entries
• Close the books for legal entities within the company
• Evaluate monthly capitalization and depreciation of fixed assets
• Review quarterly roll-forward for fixed assets and cash flow
• Supervise the maintenance of assets for transfers, retirements, and re-categorizations
• Provide expertise and guidance for monthly project allocations
• Analyze complex data and review processes to identify enhancements or improve performance
• Be well-informed on accounting principles and trends, and implement them as required
• Review and respond to escalated customer inquiries, as well as inputting and posting re-classification and other needed entries
• Update and maintain accounting policies and procedures
Requirements
• Bachelor's Degree in Accounting, Finance, Business Administration or a similar discipline
• You should have between 8 to 10 years of relevant experience
• Competent expertise in financial systems and Microsoft Excel
Core Skills
• Functional knowledge: Posses conceptual and practical ability in your own discipline, and understand how related disciplines impact your work
• Business expertise: Familiar with the best practices and how their area integrates with others. You work across boundaries to further organizational goals and you understand market competition
• Leadership: Ability to mentor and coach less experienced peers, seek efficiencies, and lead small projects with manageable risks and resources
• Problem-solving: Capacity to solve complex problems independently, apply the best practices, and provide creative understandings and solutions
• Impact: You have a broader impact on team morale and culture, as well as customer, operational, project, or service activities. Identify and communicate improvements for the organization
• Interpersonal skills: Communicate difficult or sensitive information diplomatically, build consensus, share knowledge, and actively seek challenging assignments
Technical Skills
• Accounting: Prepare standard financial reports, journal entries, and assess the organization's financial positioning under complex scenarios
• Accounting Principles: Apply relevant accounting policies, procedures, and systems. Stay updated on accounting principles and analyze regulatory requirements
• Computer/Software Skills: Competent in Microsoft and other supported applications, utilizing templates and standards for producing elements and presentations
• Documenting/Recording Information: Demonstrate proper technique for recording and maintaining complex information in written or electronic form
• Knowledge of Financial Systems: Understand the organization's financial systems, databases, and management reporting systems, and audits information output for accuracy
• Quality Review: Utilize quality tools and techniques to measure discrepancies from quality standards consistently
Tillträde och ansökan
Start: June
Length: 2023-12-31
Deadline: 2023-05-26
Location: Stockholm
