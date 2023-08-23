Account Manager to ABB Ports
ABB AB / Säljarjobb / Umeå Visa alla säljarjobb i Umeå
2023-08-23
, Vännäs
, Nordmaling
, Vindeln
, Robertsfors
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Umeå
, Örnsköldsvik
, Skellefteå
, Piteå
, Luleå
eller i hela Sverige
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
You will be part of the Ports business line within the Marine and Ports division. We offer an international and dynamic working environment where our business delivers advanced technology in large projects across the world in a customer oriented and highly globalized industry.
We are seeking an experienced and motivated Account Manager to join our skilled team. As an Account Manager for our system solutions, you will be responsible for managing and growing relationships with our key clients, be responsible for the projects with focus on the technical solution, delivery time and cost. You will work closely with our technical teams to identify opportunities, develop proposals, and close deals.
Your responsibilities
Meet, develop, and maintain relationships with key clients
Identify new business opportunities and develop proposals to meet client needs.
Build strong relationships with both internal and external stakeholders
Provide regular reports on sales activities and pipeline
Tender cost calculation, handle scoop and deviations from customer specifications, and full responsibility from start to finish
Lead and participate in technical and commercial negotiations
Be responsible for the project with focus on the technical solution, delivery time and budget
Always represent and act in accordance with ABB 's values
Your background
To thrive in this role, we believe that you have a technical education combined with at least 5 years of experience in a similar position
Strong technical background and a solid interest in technology
You possess strong personal drive and are persistent in working towards common targets
Experience in commercial business deals
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Ability to work independently and as a part of a team
As we are a global company, you are fluent in Swedish and English. Other language skills are a merit
Willingness to travel
More about us
Marine & Ports designs and develops intelligent terminal automation solutions and services for container and bulk cargo handling as well as world-leading technologies that are driving the evolution of sustainable shipping. Data-driven decision support and integrated solutions for ship and shore from ABB are paving the way to a zero-emission marine industry, and optimized container terminals. Our automation and electrical solutions are making port and terminal operations safer, greener and more productive. ABB Marine & Ports operates in 26 countries and has 2,000 employees. Learn more about what we do at www.abb.com/ports.
Recruiting Manager Anders Bergdahl, +46 727 10 20 05, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85. All other questions can be directed to Recruiting Consultant Linda Lundstedt, +46 722 05 65 54.
Apply today and help us change together the course of an entire industry. Please note that interviews will be held on an ongoing basis. Last day to apply is 12.09.2023.
We look forward to receiving your application (documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903)
Pendelgatan 2 (visa karta
)
904 22 UMEÅ Arbetsplats
Abb Business Center Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där ABB AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8051936