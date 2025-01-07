Account Manager Enterprise
The Team
Our Sales organization is organized in sales pods, consisting of team members with cross functional roles and competencies such as SDRs, AEs, SEs and account managers. Each pod focuses on a certain market segment such as Mid-market or Enterprise. We work with a wide range of customers from various industries.
What you'll get to do
As an Account Manager Lead you will be responsible for a portfolio of Enterprise accounts and its financial performance. This means you will own the customer journey from onboarding through renewal and upsell of their account. You will act as the voice of the customer as we develop new features and products that will delight our global customer base.
In addition this role will work to ensure we have state of the art ways account management processes and help to spread these best practices across the sales organizations.
Some of your tasks will include:
- Own the customer relationship from onboarding, training, user-adoption to ongoing success management.
- Scale customer account growth by making logical usage recommendations based on your knowledge of the product/service and the customer's needs
- Leveraging client relationships, proactive recommendations as well as product knowledge to keep and expand revenue within your accounts
- Driving customer retention by staying ahead of customer needs and offering new insights and functionality
- Proactively identifying opportunities within your accounts to provide suggestions that will increase customer satisfaction and revenue
- Collaborating with the Product, Engineering, Marketing and the Sales pods to improve the entire customer life cycle
- Troubleshooting and resolving issues in a timely and productive manner, identifying and implementing process improvements
-
In collaboration with Head of Sales, evolve our existing processes around customer health scoring, QBRs and other CSM KPIs/metrics and support other account managers in using these.
-
Continuously monitor the latest and greatest Account Management trends and evaluate what would fit our needs
Who you are
The ideal candidate has a strong understanding of what best in class account management in a B2B SaaS company looks like and has a proven track record of working hands-on with Enterprise customers. You have a genuine interest in technology and have a proven track record of selling technically complex products to technical buyers, preferably within Cyber security. You are a gifted networker who enjoys working in tight collaboration with others and gets some extra energy from helping your colleagues take their work to the next level. You are curious, eager to learn, communicative and you enjoy delivering top-notch customer experience to some of the biggest tech companies in the world. With thousands of companies using Detectify today, this is an incredible opportunity to make a huge impact on our mission to make the internet more secure.You have:
- 5-8 years of account management experience at a SaaS company and a solid understanding of what best in class Enterprise account management looks like.
- Proven track record of selling technically complex products to technical buyers, preferably within Cyber security.
- Hands on experience of evolving and implementing changes to processes
- Hands on experience of negotiating and closing enterprise deals
-
Experience with org-naving, especially at at the executive level
-
A proactive and enthusiastic approach to work
-
Excellent communication and negotiation skills
-
A plus: Technical account management knowledge, and previous experience at a Scale up
So, what do you think?
We are proud to foster an inclusive workplace free from discrimination. We strongly believe that diversity of experience, perspectives, and background will lead to a better environment for our employees and a better product. This is something we value deeply and we encourage everyone to be a part of changing the way the world thinks about security! Go hack yourself!
Hybrid work
This position is for the Stockholm office. We offer hybrid working, with access to our office in central Stockholm and would like to see you at the office a few times per week.
Started by a group of ethical hackers, Detectify offers cybersecurity solutions that combine human ingenuity with automation. We believe that the fear of cyber threats should never stand in the way of digital greatness.
At Detectify, your opinion and ideas matter. You'll belong to a diverse, dedicated, and forever curious team that recognizes the power of knowledge sharing and challenging the status quo.
