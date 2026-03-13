Account Manager
2026-03-13
If you enjoy meeting clients over coffee, lunch or industry events and turning those conversations into long-term partnerships, you'll likely feel at home in this role. At Twoday, we believe great business is built through strong relationships, curiosity and a genuine understanding of what creates value for customers. Right now, we're looking for an Account Manager who wants to help grow our business in Stockholm by opening new doors, building trust on the market and turning opportunities into long-term partnerships.
You'll work closely with colleagues across sales, delivery and presale, connecting customer needs with our expertise within Data & AI, software development and UX/UI design.
What you'll do
Your main focus will be to create new business opportunities and build strong client relationships. You'll spend a lot of time on the market - meeting customers, starting new dialogues and identifying where we can create value.
You will:
Identify and connect with new potential customers
Build long-term client relationships
Drive customer dialogues from first contact to signed business
Collaborate with consultants, delivery teams and presale specialists
Match customer needs with the right expertise
Who you are
You enjoy meeting new people, building relationships and creating business opportunities. You're proactive, business-minded and motivated by turning conversations into long-term partnerships.
We believe you have:
At least 5 years of experience in B2B sales
Experience from consulting, tech or the staffing industry
Experience from working within the fields of Data & AI, software engineering or UX/UI design
Confidence in leading customer dialogues and building trust
A proactive mindset and motivation to develop new business
An interest in the rapidly evolving tech industry
Just as important as experience is who you are as a person: someone who is easy to talk to, curious about others and motivated by building both relationships and business.
Why join Twoday?
At Twoday, you'll join a team where collaboration, curiosity and long-term thinking matter. We combine strong expertise with a down-to-earth culture, and we believe the best results happen when people feel trusted, supported and inspired to grow.
This role offers the opportunity to truly make an impact - helping expand our market presence while working alongside skilled colleagues who support each other and enjoy building things together.
Diversity & Inclusion
Are you not meeting all the requirements listed? Studies have shown that women and minority groups are less likely to apply for a job if they don't meet every qualification. We're dedicated to build a workplace of diversity and inclusion. If you are excited about this role but your previous experience does not match the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7370193-1892500". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare twoday AB
(org.nr 556117-7543), https://career.twoday.se
Sankt Eriksgatan 121 (visa karta
)
113 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Twoday Sweden Jobbnummer
9797046