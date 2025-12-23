Account Manager
Position summary
The Account Manager manages and grows assigned customer accounts by building trusted relationships, understanding customer needs, and delivering measurable business value. The role owns account governance, pipeline development, commercial compliance, and cross-functional coordination to ensure successful delivery and long-term customer satisfaction.
Key responsibilities
• Own the account plan and execute strategies to achieve revenue, profitability, and customer success targets.
• Build senior stakeholder relationships and act as the primary commercial point of contact for assigned accounts.
• Develop and manage pipeline, including forecasting, opportunity qualification, and deal execution.
• Lead contract lifecycle activities: proposals, statements of work, renewals, change requests, pricing, and negotiations.
• Coordinate with delivery, solutioning, finance, and operations teams to ensure commitments are met and risks are managed.
• Drive governance rhythms (QBRs/MBRs, steering committees) and communicate performance, value delivered, and improvement plans.
• Identify customer challenges and propose solutions (e.g., managed services, consulting, transformation, automation/AI).
• Monitor account health: delivery KPIs/SLAs, escalations, financial performance, and stakeholder sentiment; take corrective actions.
• Maintain compliance and CRM hygiene (policies, security requirements, accurate opportunity and contact records).
Key performance indicators
• Revenue attainment and gross margin performance vs. plan
• Pipeline coverage and conversion rates (qualification to win)
• Forecast accuracy and deal cycle time
• Customer satisfaction / NPS / stakeholder feedback trends
• Renewal rate and contract compliance (SLAs, commercial terms)
• Escalation frequency, time to resolution, and risk closure rate
Required qualifications
• Master's degree in business, engineering, or a related field (or equivalent practical experience).
• Proven experience in account management, sales, or customer success in a B2B environment.
• Strong commercial acumen: pricing, margin management, contract interpretation, and negotiation.
• Ability to manage multiple stakeholders and drive cross-functional execution in matrixed organizations.
• Excellent communication, presentation, and executive storytelling skills.
• Comfortable working with data: financials, utilization, KPIs, and performance dashboards.
Preferred qualifications
• Experience in IT services, managed services, SaaS, or technology consulting environments.
• Experience managing enterprise or strategic accounts and multi-year agreements.
• Exposure to governance frameworks (e.g., ITIL/Service Management, supplier governance, QBR/MBR cadence).
• Familiarity with consultative selling methodologies (e.g., MEDDICC, SPIN, Challenger).
Core skills
• Account planning and growth strategy
• Stakeholder management and executive engagement
• Pipeline generation, qualification, and closing
• Negotiation and commercial structuring
• Risk management and escalation leadership
• Financial analysis (P&L, margin, cost drivers, utilization)
• Delivery coordination and value realization
• Clear written communication and proposal development
Tools and systems
• CRM tools (e.g., Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics)
• Productivity tools (Microsoft 365/Google Workspace)
• Collaboration tools (Teams/Slack/Zoom)
• Reporting and analytics (Excel, BI dashboards)
Behavioral competencies
• Customer-first mindset and ownership
• High integrity and accountability
• Bias for action and problem-solving
• Collaboration and influence without authority
• Resilience under pressure and ability to manage ambiguity
• Continuous improvement and learning orientation
Work environment
This role is typically based in a hybrid work setting and may require travel to customer locations. Working hours may occasionally extend beyond standard business hours to support customer engagements, deadlines, or critical escalations. Så ansöker du
