Join our Team
About the Role
We are looking for a driven and business-minded Account Manager to help shape the future of our customer relationships in the Nordics and Baltics. You will play a key role in our sales team, with full responsibility for developing and strengthening strategic customer partnerships. This role requires a strong commercial mindset, the ability to spot opportunities, and a passion for delivering results.
Key Responsibilities
• Working close to our customers understanding their challenges
• Drive sales growth and increase market share within your customers
• Identify and develop new business opportunities through proactive customer engagement
• Create and execute long-term account strategies aligned with company objectives
• Ensure high customer satisfaction and build long-term partnerships
• Lead cross-functional internal teams to deliver customer value
• Own budget, forecasting, and profitability for your accounts
• Collaborate closely with product and technology teams to tailor solutions to customer needs
Your Profile
• Minimum 5 years of experience in complex B2B sales, preferably within telecom or tech
• Proven track record of managing large accounts and driving business development
• Strong communicator with the ability to build trust across all levels
• Results-oriented with high self-drive and a proactive mindset
• Strategic and analytical with solid understanding of business models and customer value
