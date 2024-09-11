Account Manager
2024-09-11
"Radisson Hotel Group is a leading hospitality company serving as a true host and best partner to guests, owners, business partners and talent. Our ten unique hotel brands offer award-winning and exceptional hotel experiences, originating from our strong Scandinavian heritage of design and innovation. Our brands embody our modern vision of hospitality, including authentic local tastes, stylish living design, unique locations and vibrant social scenes.
Radisson Hotel Group brings a refreshed commitment to hospitality leadership to meet the changing travel industry and the bespoke needs of our guests. We provide exceptional service in all of our hotels across the globe and strive to deliver a hospitality experience that is beyond guest expectations."
Ambitious, thirsty for results, love interacting with people? Here at Radisson Hotel Group we are looking for a natural brand promoter just like you!
We are expanding our sales team so we are currently seeking an Account Manager to join our vibrant team at Radisson Hotel Group with a primary focus on our airport hotels at Arlanda Airport. At RHG, we are in search of individuals who go beyond the resume - those with character, skills, talents, and a passion for creating memorable experiences. We value mindset as pivotal: anticipating guest needs, supporting your department, and consistently delivering memorable experiences.
