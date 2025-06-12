Account Manager - Industrial Network Technology (INT) Division
2025-06-12
At HMS Industrial Networks, we value the tremendous contributions of our employees, and we recognize that it is our people that make HMS successful. We work hard to maintain our vibrant, innovative, and welcoming culture, and we strive to support our staff as they grow and develop both personally and professionally.
Are you passionate about building strong client relationships, driving business growth, and working in an international environment? We are looking for an Account Manager to join our Industrial Network Technology (INT) division, with a focus on the Nordic markets. Based in Halmstad, you will collaborate with colleagues across Europe and be part of a diverse, forward-thinking team that values initiative, trust, and collaboration.
This is a great opportunity for someone who enjoys both the strategic and hands-on aspects of account management, and who thrives in a setting where no two days are the same.
ABOUT THE ROLE
As an Account Manager in our Industrial Network Technology (INT) division, you will be at the intersection of technology and customer engagement-translating complex needs into actionable solutions. With a focus on the Nordics region, your role will involve identifying new business opportunities as well as nurturing and developing existing client relationships.
This role is particularly well-suited for someone who enjoys working close to the technology-collaborating with product owners, developers, and solution experts to shape offers that meet the real-world needs of our industrial customers.
While the position is based in Halmstad, you'll be part of a distributed team across EMEA. Your team manager is located in Germany, while a hosting manager in Sweden will support you locally with matters such as day-to-day presence, well-being, and work environment. We place great importance on creating a strong sense of belonging and support, regardless of where our employees are physically located.
Travel is expected primarily within the Nordics, but is tailored to customer needs and business relevance.
Key responsibilities include:
•
Identifying and developing new business opportunities, particularly in the industrial connectivity and networks space
•
Building and maintaining strong, trust-based client relationships
•
Collaborating closely with technical teams (e.g. product owners, KAMs, engineers) to tailor and present the right solutions
•
Acting as a translator between customer requirements and internal development efforts
•
Supporting long-term growth through strategic account planning and hands-on engagement
Additional details:
•
The role is full-time and based in Halmstad
•
Monthly salary with a performance-based bonus
•
A dynamic, international environment with real influence and room to grow
ABOUT YOU
You are a technically curious and commercially minded professional with a strong interest in industrial technology-perhaps with experience in IoT, automation, industrial networking, or adjacent fields. While your background may not be in traditional sales, you are confident in customer dialogues and skilled at identifying needs, building trust, and coordinating solutions.
You've likely worked in roles such as technical account manager, pre-sales, solution architect, or project manager-positions where technical insight and stakeholder management go hand in hand. What sets you apart is your ability to simplify the complex, communicate clearly, and take ownership from first contact to long-term relationship.
We believe you are someone who:
•
Has a technical background-ideally within industrial communication and networks in a B2B context
•
Is experienced in working closely with both technical and commercial stakeholders (e.g. product owners, KAMs, developers, engineers)
•
Is open-minded, confident, and naturally builds trust across functions and cultures
•
Takes initiative, drives progress, and follows through reliably
•
Thrives in international environments and enjoys solving customer challenges with a hands-on, solution-focused mindset
ABOUT US
At HMS, we believe that connecting matters in everything from making machines talk to engaging with our customers. Our state-of-the-art technology provides a fast and easy way to network millions of industrial devices all over the world. From factory automation to connected buildings, remote solutions, and future technologies, we provide innovative solutions that save you time and money creating a more productive and sustainable world. HMS stands for Hardware Meets Software TM.
HMS is a truly international company, and we like to think that we share a common culture. Heart, Mind and Soul is a summary of how we do things (makes for a pretty good abbreviation too).
Welcome to HMS, this is HMS!
ABOUT THE APPLICATION
HMS is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.
Join us in pushing the boundaries of technology and making a significant impact in the industry. Apply today and be part of a team that values your unique perspective and expertise!
Please submit your application in English.
The selection process will be paused during July and the first few weeks of August, so if you submit your application during this time, we kindly ask you for patience when it comes to feedback.
If you want to know more about the role, please contact recruiting manager Florian Ruess, flru@hms-networks.de
. If you want to know more about the recruitment process, please contact responsible HR.
Welcome with your application! Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hms Industrial Networks AB
(org.nr 556529-9251) Arbetsplats
HMS Jobbnummer
9386429