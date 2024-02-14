Account Executive to Epishine
2024-02-14
Are you an ambitious sales professional, still in the early stages of your career, looking to be part of a stimulating environment where you can take your career to new heights? Do you also have a
passion for technology and a drive to expand your horizons internationally? Look no further - join our team
and become a key part of Epishine's exciting journey as our next Account
Executive!
About Epishine
Epishine is a Swedish energy impact company, reimagining the capture of light with market leading printed organic solar cells. Our technology captures indoor light to make electronics self-powered, making cables, disposable batteries and unnecessary maintenance a thing of the past. At Epishine, we foster a culture of collaboration, creativity and innovation where we encourage our employees to challenge the status quo and drive innovation. Our company is now growing and we are looking for more driven talents who want to grow and develop together with us! Go to www.epishine.com
to read more about Epishine and our vision.
The mission
As an Account Executive at Epishine, you will be responsible for managing and supporting existing accounts within the IoT and PropTech market segment, where we have several successful collaborations in place. Additionally, your mission will be to identify, approach and manage new customers within the segment. Together with your colleagues in the Marketing & Sales team, as well as with the support from our expert engineers, you will establish and carry out account strategies, map key stakeholders and present to them the value that Epishine and our indoor solar cell can bring. This includes handling customer quotes, business discussions and sales contract negotiations, all the way to a finalised business contract.
You will work with accounts both in Sweden and on an international market. To spread the word about Epishine's technology and make important connections, you will attend fairs and conferences on a regular basis. The role will include national and international travel at around 50-80 days/year.
This role is part of our Marketing & Sales team which consists of team members within marketing and communication, as well as a team of Account Executives and Senior Account Executives. You report directly to our Chief Commercial Officer. The role is based in our brand-new facilities in Tornby, Linköping. Welcome!
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for a sales professional with a couple years of experience in B2B sales who is eager to further develop their career. It is a plus if you have experience of working with technical solutions and/or have experience working with international customers, but it's not a must. To enjoy this role, you need to be a secure, confident, and trustworthy person with a genuine interest in new technology. You enjoy building and managing long-term relationships, whilst persistently developing new markets and sales by focusing your drive on possibilities and novel ways forward. Since Epishine is a value-driven company where we actively grow a culture based on empowerment and teamwork, we are looking for someone with the ability to drive their own work, whilst also being a natural team player who enjoys collaborating with others.
Lastly, you speak unhindered English, whilst additional languages such as Swedish, German or French are an extra plus.
What do we offer?
At Epishine, we offer the chance to be part of an exciting journey and the opportunity to contribute to a more sustainable planet. In this role, you will truly be a key player for the future success of Epishine. As a fast-growing company, there will be a wide range of opportunities for career development, and you will have brilliant colleagues to collaborate with and learn from. You will also get valuable experience of working with international customers on a completely new market.
Additionally, we offer a secure employment with pension and insurance benefits, wellness contribution, and a friendly company culture where collaboration, innovation and sustainability are at our core.
Application procedure
The application closes on 2024-03-10. However, we will work with ongoing selection so apply today if you are interested. The starting date is flexible, but we would love for you to join us as soon as possible!
The recruitment process will consist of a short phone interview, an interview together with our Chief Commercial Officer, and then a final visit where you get to showcase your skills by presenting a case. We also use personality- and logic tests as part of our recruitment process as a way to create more fair and objective grounds for evaluating candidates.
Do you have questions about the position or about the recruitment process? Contact our recruiter Emma Bjurling (emma.bjurling@epishine.com
