Account Executive - Mentimeter AB - Säljarjobb i Stockholm

Mentimeter AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm2021-07-07Mentimeter's vision is to transform presentations and meetings into fun and interactive experiences by making it easy to listen and to be heard. We believe in giving everyone a voice, in every meeting and presentation. We are building a modern, friendly, and diverse product-first tech company based in Stockholm and now, we are looking for a Account Executive to join our team.As an Account Executive, you are part of a highly successful sales team. You will be responsible for closing contracts with some of the largest companies globally, and to your help, you have the entire sales team, marketing, and product. The Enterprise potential is huge since the love of our product has made it grow to over 200 million users and self-service customers in more than 220 countries. We scale our business in a smart, data-driven and fast-paced way.You will work both with inbound inquiries (from companies that have seen the growth of Mentimeter happening in their organization) as well as engaging prospects with data-driven outbound activity (only to companies that already is using Mentimeter).We are looking for a colleague with high energy, an entrepreneurial tempo, and the ability to work closely with our marketing and product colleagues, with a strong focus on business opportunities and sales. We are looking for a team player, not an individualist.Mentimeter is a service that is loved globally and our growth has been almost 100% organic. Sales are currently growing over 10% per month and you will be a driving force to accelerate that growth even further!We believe that a brilliant person with the right ambition can really leverage their time at Mentimeter. We are growing fast, and with us, so can you. Most importantly, we are looking for a candidate who is eager to develop Mentimeter as a company to a world-leading position. You will be one of the leading individuals making this happen!Compensation model:We strongly believe in the power of together, and we put a lot of effort into collaboration, teamwork and helping each other whenever needed. We believe that every part of Mentimeter, from Sales Development Representatives and Account Executives to Frontend developers and marketing managers contribute equally to our continued success. To foster and emphasize this culture and way of working, we apply a non-commission based salary model in our sales roles, which has proven to be very successful and appreciated across the team.Responsibilities for the role:Manage and close high-level business in a fast-moving sales environmentProspect to build your pipeline and build strong relationships with clientsAbility to assess business opportunities and use data to make informed decisions and persuade othersSelling to early adopters and those adopting Mentimeter for the first timeClose new logo business consistently at or above quota levelFacilitate an efficient transition of won business to the Customer Success teamDevelop and execute on a strategic plan for the territory and document and distribute competitive informationListen to the needs of the market and share insights with the Product, Marketing and Sales teamsSeek out opportunities to be a leader and do everything you can to help the company achieve its larger objectivesCreate reliable forecasts and be completely transparent with sales management on the pipeline statusWhat resources do we have to support you:World-class lead-generation from the Marketing and Product teamsMarketing and Sales team to support in analysis and tacticsSales Development Representatives to support in lead qualificationSales Operation functionProfessional CRM and data gathering services (Intercom, Mixpanel, Google Analytics, Salesforce)Skills & RequirementsMust haves for the role:At least 1 year of high volume / transactional B2B salesWorking with a CRM platformAbility to assess business opportunities and use data to inform decision making and persuade othersKnowledge of software contract terms and conditions with the ability to create fair transactionsStrong negotiation and accurate forecasting skillsAbility to manage a large number of prospect situations simultaneously while positioning company products against direct and indirect competitorsSustain success in acquiring new business or customer acquisitionBusiness level English (written and spoken) we sell to more than 220 countries todayExcellent communication skillsIt's a bonus if you have:Experience in selling SaaSBachelor or masters degree (field not important)Not required:You don't have to know Swedish (we are an English-first organisation, daily work is carried out in English and the Mentimeter team currently boasts over 25 different nationalities!)The recruitment process consists of:Personality test and logical ability testIntroduction InterviewBusiness CaseCompetence InterviewCulture InterviewPlease note: Due to the upcoming summer vacations in July, we will resume processing applications interviews from the middle of August. 