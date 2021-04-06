Account Executive - Worldfavor AB - Säljarjobb i Stockholm

Worldfavor AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm2021-04-06We're on a mission to help every company in the world transform to sustainable business practices. Join us!Worldfavor is all about making sustainable business mainstream. In a nutshell, we are a global digital platform for easily accessing and sharing sustainability information - or what we usually call - Business Information 2.0. The platform today connects 20'000 organizations in nearly 70 countries, and is quickly growing every day! Our SaaS solution is used by global leading companies as well as many of the largest companies in the Nordics. Ahead lies an exciting growth journey towards becoming the market leader and expanding internationally.We are now looking for the next star to join our sales team as Account Executive!You will be joining a young, dynamic company and a team of smart and driven individuals who all share the same passion for making the world more sustainable with technology. Our company culture is best described as innovative, passionate, ambitious, and full of energy and humor. We love celebrating both big and small milestones and we put the Team before individual wins.The role as Account ExecutiveAs part of our sales team, you will play a central role in the growth of the company. You get to use your aptitude for sales and new business development, leading yourself independently with lots of responsibility while of course having the support from your team. This role requires not only good sales skills but a high strategic mindset, leading the way as we scale our business.The sale is mainly done with C- level decision-makers in the Swedish and Nordic mid-market and enterprise segment. We are also starting to expand internationally and hence there are good opportunities to expand your sales geographically. As AE, your main responsibilities are:Manage the entire sales process, from prospecting to closing (increasingly supported by BD- function)Manage complex sales cycles, negotiation, and contract managementIndependently set and update your business strategy and lead the way to further expand your business, with the help of other functionsIdentify sales strategies and ensure sales targets are reached or exceededRequired Qualifications:Proven experience from successful B2B sales during min. 2-5+ years, track record of reaching or exceeding targetsAbility to manage complete and complex sales cycles with mid-market and enterprise customersExperience in the full sales cycle from prospecting to closed agreementGoal-oriented with high capacityFluent in Swedish and English, speaking and writingExtra qualifying experiences:Experience from selling SaaS solutions, Software, or other digital or IT solutionsBachelor's Degree or other for the role, relevant educationUnderstanding of/experience from Corporate SustainabilityWorldfavor offers you:An opportunity to join a fast-growing company early on and enjoy an exciting journey and career development as the company scales - you will make an important impact being amongst the first 40 employees!Working with a product that "wow" customers, and truly makes the world a better placeA competitive base salary, and a generous commission modelOccupational pension6 week's paid vacationA flexible, dynamic, and playful company culture, where each person has an important part in a fun-loving and supportive team.Apply by clicking below and send us a few lines about yourself, together with your LinkedIn-profile or CV. We accept both Swedish and English applications. Looking forward to getting to know you!2021-04-06Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-06Worldfavor ABJungfrugatan 4511444 Stockholm5674545