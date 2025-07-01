Account Executive
Legora AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2025-07-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Legora AB i Stockholm
About Legora
We founded Legora with a simple thesis. AI is going to fundamentally change how legal work gets done. In 2023, we started as a startup called Leya in the basement of the biggest law firm in the Nordics. Through shared efforts, mutual growth, and true problem-solving, we built a product tailored to the needs of lawyers at the top firms. The spirit from those days remains.
Today, Legora is the world's first truly collaborative AI for lawyers. The platform is embedded in thousands of lawyers everyday life in nearly 20 countries by over 250 clients, and help them work more efficiently, accurately, and devote more time to complex problem solving and high-impact, strategic work.
With offices in New York, London and Stockholm, we are on a mission to empower exceptional lawyers by unleashing their expertise. Our team of product builders and lawyers ship fast and innovate-with our users and clients.
That's where you come in...
About the Role
There are millions of lawyers out there and with Legora, we are on the journey to leave a clear mark in their history. Gen AI has proven to be the most impactful technology for legal work since the computer. We're looking for sharp, ambitious Account Executives to join our Go-to-Market team and help expand Legora across the globe. This is a role for people who know how to drive a deal from first conversation to signature..
You'll be selling a best-in-class AI platform already used by some of the world's most exceptional lawyers. Your mission: get it to the fingertips of many more. You'll prospect, qualify, build deep relationships, and close deals - quickly and thoughtfully. We go deep, we go big, and we move with intent.
You'll be at the center of Legora's growth, working closely with leadership, product, legal, and engineering to not just sell what exists but to help shape what comes next.
What you'll do
You'll be on the frontlines of our commercial efforts: building pipeline, running deals, and driving adoption. You'll guide prospects from first meeting to signature and be a key driver of our revenue engine. Specifically, you will:
Own the full sales cycle, from first outreach to signed contract
Build relationships and sell to partners at top-tier law firms, General Counsels, and innovation leaders at large enterprises - people who expect credibility from day one
Become a thought leader on AI / tech innovation in the world of law
Engage deeply with prospects to understand workflows, uncover high-value use cases, and position Legora as the obvious solution.
Deliver compelling product demos and commercial proposals that convert.
Feed market insights back to product and engineering to help shape the roadmap.
Help refine and scale our sales playbook (we're building this machine together).
What you bring
You know what it takes to close deals in generational B2B SaaS - and you're excited to sell a product that's genuinely changing how legal work gets done. You're structured, driven, and you treat your pipeline like a business.
We're looking for:
3-5 years of B2B SaaS sales experience, with a strong track record of closing complex, high-value deals.
Strong commercial instincts and a proven ability to hit (and exceed) targets.
Experience selling into legal, compliance, or other regulated industries - or the curiosity and hustle to learn fast.
A confident closer and collaborative teammate, comfortable pitching solo or working cross-functionally.
High trust, high urgency: you build credibility fast and get things moving.
A love of fast-paced, early-stage environments where you help build the playbook, not just follow one.
Motivation by outcomes, not process and a willingness to put in the work to make things happen.
What we offer
The chance to close meaningful deals and help shape a category-defining company.
Fast-track career growth in a scaling, entrepreneurial environment.
Close collaboration with senior leadership both internally and at your clients' firms, your impact will be visible from day one.
Competitive salary plus a transparent, high-upside equity program.
Beautiful, centrally located offices in Stockholm, designed for focus and collaboration.
Few companies can claim true product-market fit after just 18 months. We can, and we're just getting started. The momentum is real, the deals are big, and the opportunity to shape the future of legal AI is still wide open. If you're the kind of person who wants to close flagship accounts before someone else does, now's the time to join.
If this sounds like you then we can't wait to meet you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Legora AB
(org.nr 559338-6872)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 60 (visa karta
)
111 21 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Legora Jobbnummer
9412378