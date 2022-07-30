Account Executive
Our client Vainu Sweden is looking for an Account Executive
This is us
Vainu offers a Sales Intelligence platform that helps companies achieve personalization at scale in their sales and marketing efforts. Powered by technology to collect, read and understand all company information ever written, Vainu makes real-time company insights easily consumable by building automated workflows in our customers' existing business systems.
We are now looking for a full-time Account Executive to join our tight-knit Swedish team. The Account Executive will play a key role in contributing to the success of the Swedish office and in adding a great personality to the winning team we are building.
Your responsibility and impact
As our Account Executive you will:
Be responsible for acquiring new customers: taking ownership of creating pipeline and for prospecting, booking and conducting meetings and closing deals.
Drive solution sales processes and meet with executives and decision makers in sales, marketing and IT.
Work closely with our sales engineers and enterprise solutions consultants.
Maintain high activity regarding booking and conducting high-quality sales meetings
Work with exciting companies from a wide range of industries, learning further about the value real-time company data offers to different challenges companies face
A value-driven team player
You are the one we're looking for if you:
Have 2-5 years of relevant experience from Saas or IT solution sellin
Bonus points for experience in Salesforce, MS Dynamics or other common CRM- and marketing automation platform
Have a value-driven approach to doing sales and a are able to manage complex sales processe
Are keen on being part of a tight-knit team, contributing to building a winning mindset and a great workplace cultur
Have a proactive and efficient style of working and take on all stages of the sales process with equal enthusias
Please note that native-level proficiency in Swedish and professional working proficiency in English are requirements of this position.
Build your future
Working at Vainu is a great opportunity:
You'll be part of a company that is known for a data-driven, modern approach to sales and that eagerly aspires to become a well established tech company
With your proactive approach and great mindset you'll have the possibility to create your development opportunities
Employees can spend 10 % of their working time on personal development efforts that serve their career development plans
We are proud of the great camaraderie in the company. At Vainu you're encouraged to be yourself, bring your ideas to the table and take ownership of your own success. Your colleagues will support you and kindly push you to grow along the way.
We offer a flexible remote-work policy
We are a family friendly workplace
