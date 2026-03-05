Account Executive - Enterprise
2026-03-05
Want to be a part of a company that's making a difference?
We're a growing global tech company, with huge potential for curious and caring minds, committed to each other, to deliver solutions that protect people and the planet for future generations. Our team of experts are focused on creating meaningful impact and making a real difference for our customers.
Impact: A strong connection to our mission through product, customer and impact is essential. We protect people and the planet by helping businesses mitigate risks and create safer, healthier workplaces.
Innovation: Trusted by over 11,000 customers, you'll have the chance to work with industry experts and thought leaders, dedicated to driving positive change. We believe in fostering a trusting environment that empowers our team to grow, innovate, and succeed.
Growth: Connect commercial growth to personal growth opportunities. Benefit from a wide range of learning opportunities for ambitious professionals seeking development in a rapidly expanding sector.
We're on a mission to protect people and the planet by building and deploying transformative software. We need everyone's energy and commitment, regardless of region or rank, to make that mission a reality for millions more customers.
Our culture code, a set of principles that underpins our values, is our commitment to each other and working better together.
Join EcoOnline and be part of a mission dedicated to driving positive change. Read on to learn more about the opportunity and how you can have a positive impact!
Location
Our office is located in Gothenburg, but we are open to remote employees anywhere in Sweden.
While we offer flexible working hours and remote work, we believe our strongest results come from working side by side and building momentum together in the office.
Our base in Sweden is Kineum, one of Gothenburg's most inspiring buildings, and the home of the iconic Jacy'z Hotel. As an employee, you'll also enjoy exclusive discounts on restaurants, gym, and spa facilities at Jacy'z - making the office a place people genuinely want to spend time in.
We support flexibility - while building a culture where showing up, working together, and winning as a team is a big part of how we succeed.
About the Role
Please apply with a CV in English**
The Account Executive - Enterprise (Existing Accounts) focuses on expanding value and penetration within EcoOnline's existing customer base. This role partners closely with Customer Success Managers (CSMs) to identify, develop, and close cross-sell and upsell opportunities that drive retention, account expansion, and customer advocacy.
You'll act as a trusted advisor to existing clients, understanding their evolving needs, aligning them to EcoOnline's portfolio, and helping them achieve their safety and sustainability goals through our technology.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop account growth plans in collaboration with CSMs and Sales Leadership.
Identify cross-sell and upsell opportunities within existing customers.
Nurture senior relationships to strengthen long-term partnerships.
Deliver consultative value-based sales presentations to drive expansion.
Partner with internal teams to ensure customer satisfaction and renewal success.
Maintain accurate forecasts and CRM records for existing account opportunities.
Represent EcoOnline at customer forums, webinars, and industry events.
What we're looking for:
3-5 years' experience in account management or expansion-focused sales.
Proven success in driving revenue growth within existing customer portfolios.
Skilled in consultative selling and stakeholder management.
Strong collaborator with Customer Success, Marketing, and Product teams.
Customer-centric, strategic thinker focused on long-term value creation.
Our Benefits:
We offer a variety of global benefits which are listed below! Please note a country-specific breakdown will be provided during your interview process.
Generous Paid Time Off
Extended Parental Leave
Robust Health Coverage
Accelerated Learning Paths
Team Wellness Initiatives
Company-wide Events
Employee Resource Groups
Recognition awards
EcoOnline is proud to be an equal-opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment where everyone feels safe and empowered to be themselves. Our Talent Acquisition team reviews all applications and believes in the potential of individuals who may not meet all the specific requirements but demonstrate the attitude, alignment with our values and drive to succeed.
We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with disabilities in our job application procedures. If you need any assistance due to a disability, please speak to your recruiter.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare EcoOnline AB
Drakegatan 10
412 50 GÖTEBORG
