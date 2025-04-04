Accelerator Operator Assistant
Lunds Universitet / Fysikjobb / Lund Visa alla fysikjobb i Lund
2025-04-04
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lunds Universitet i Lund
, Malmö
, Höör
, Klippan
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
Lund University was founded in 1666 and is repeatedly ranked among the world's top universities. The University has around 47 000 students and more than 8 800 staff based in Lund, Helsingborg and Malmö. We are united in our efforts to understand, explain and improve our world and the human condition.
Lund University welcomes applicants with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We regard gender equality and diversity as a strength and an asset.
Would you like to operate one of the brightest light sources in the world?
As a member of the Operations Group you will work as an operator of the three MAX IV accelerators to provide the required beam conditions for our beamlines and accelerator physicists.
The role of Accelerator Operator consists entirely of shift work, with operator coverage needed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Your tasks will include:
- Operation of the MAX-IV accelerators according to the agreed weekly plans
- Maintaining, as far as possible, the nominal beam conditions during delivery periods
- Documenting issues and actions as they arise
- Troubleshooting system failures
- Handover to incoming operators on shift changes
- Act as the on-site radiation safety officer when required
To be successful in this role you need to have the following qualifications:
- You have a Bachelors degree in physics or an engineering discipline and/or have experience in the operation of large, complex facilities
- Previous experience in the operation of accelerators in synchrotron facilities is a considerable advantage
- You enjoy programming, and have experience with Python, and/or Matlab
- You perform well as a shift worker, and are willing and able to work during evenings, nights, as well as during the weekend
As a person you have strong communications skills and are comfortable solving problems within a team. You consider yourself to be a careful and efficient problem solver, naturally balancing the risks and rewards of various solutions to find the best way forward.
If you are interested in a half-time position (50%), this may be considered during the hiring process.
What we offer
When you join our MAX IV team, you step into a world of front edge science. We make the invisible visible by supporting scientists from all over the world, generating scientific results for the benefit of society. We offer you a multicultural work environment with great opportunities for personal development with respect for a healthy work-life balance.
Would you like to work in a challenging and supporting environment? Then join us and take the opportunity to make a real difference!
For further information, please visit:https://www.lunduniversity.lu.se/about-lund-university/work-lund-universityhttp://www.sweden.sehttps://www.maxiv.lu.se/about-us/careers/compensation-benefits/
MAX IV is a Swedish national large-scale research infrastructure hosted by Lund University. It provides scientists from Sweden and abroad, with intense x-rays and state-of-the-art instrumentation for research in areas such as engineering, physics, structural biology, chemistry and nanotechnology. Its 16 beamlines receive up to 2 000 scientists annually, conducting ground-breaking experiments in materials and life sciences using the brilliant X-rays.
We kindly decline all sales and marketing contacts. Ersättning
Monthly salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "PA2025/891". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lunds Universitet
(org.nr 202100-3211) Arbetsplats
Lund University, MAX IV , Accelerator operations Kontakt
Stephen Molloy stephen.molloy@maxiv.lu.se +46-722400088 Jobbnummer
9265108