Accelerator Mechanical Technician - European Spallation Source Eric - Maskinreparatörsjobb i Lund
Accelerator Mechanical Technician
European Spallation Source Eric / Maskinreparatörsjobb / Lund
2021-06-30
The European Spallation Source, ESS, a partnership of European countries, is hiring motivated and inspired people to plan, design, and construct the world's most powerful neutron source. We seek ambitious, talented people in different fields who are excited about playing a part in the future of science in Europe.
Come and change the world with us!
ESS is now looking for a Mechanical Technician for the Normal Conducting Linac Section within the Accelerator Division. The Accelerator Division is responsible for the design, construction, installation and commissioning of the ESS accelerator, in collaboration with partner institutions and other divisions of the ESS.
Job description
As the successful candidate, you will provide skilled mechanical and technical support to the group. You will oversee a small workshop for the assembly and testing of the DTL tanks including final precision machining of their components. You will support and perform installation and maintenance of components and services in the accelerator tunnel including pressurised gases, high voltage systems, water cooling and vacuum components. This is an opportunity to work with a talented international team on a range of complex, practical engineering challenges.
Responsibilities associated with this position include, but are not limited to:
Perform installation and maintenance of the various systems of the NCL;
Supervision of the workshop for the assembly of the Drift Tube Linac including procurement and maintenance of tools and machinery;
Assembly, testing and installation of the Drift Tube Linac tanks and their components under direction of accelerator RF experts;
Making or modifying parts for prototyping, operations, and maintenance of the NCL;
Participating in the design and development of new and existing parts and assemblies;
Perform servicing, repair and maintenance of mechanical systems associated with the NCL;
Determine budget requirements, plan and schedule machine maintenance and servicing;
Maintain inventory and restock required spares, equipment, and material resources;
Plan and execute preventative maintenance programs and proposed equipment modifications;
Establishing and maintaining safe and efficient working arrangements for you and all staff working under your control.
It is expected that occasional out-of-hours work (including nights and weekends) will be required as either planned overtime or on-call provision. Work will be required in radiation controlled areas and confined spaces.
This position requires some physical activity, such as lifting and carrying items, working with hand tools etc. The selected candidate must be physically fit for the work.
Occasional national and international travel is expected and a full driving license would be an advantage.
Qualifications
The successful candidate will have:
Higher technical diploma in the field of mechanics or electro-mechanics, or equivalent.
Minimum 2 years of practical relevant and specialized experience.
Proven skills in the precision machining and assembly of mechanical components according to assembly drawings and procedures;
Experience in testing, troubleshooting and maintenance of tools and equipment, measurement and layout, record keeping and documentation.
Knowledge of engineering techniques and skills in mechanical drafting and modelling using CAD (preferably CATIA);
A sound understanding of mechanical engineering workshop practice and of appropriate workshop safety procedures and their correct application is required;
Experience of leading the work of others, including contractors and apprentices is desirable.
Basic knowledge and understanding of electrical circuits, instrumentation and process control would be an advantage;
Good knowledge of spoken and written English.
Experience of working in an international environment is essential.
We truly believe that the successful candidate has the ability to work both independently and as a good member of a team. You have effective verbal and written communication skills, and enjoy the interactions with others. You have a willingness to learn and to share your knowledge, and are organized and able to plan ahead and deliver on time.
Duration & Location
The position is permanent with six months initial probationary period.
Your work place will be situated in Lund, Sweden.
Start date
The position is to be filled as soon as possible.
Application & Contact
Please provide your curriculum vitae in English by clicking on "apply" and follow the instructions. Please note that we only accept applications via the ESS website.
For some roles at ESS health check-ups and security clearance are required, and thus this might be applicable in the final parts of the recruitment process. The applicant is expected to be fit to perform the applicable tasks of this recruitment.
The deadline for applications is 29th August, 2021.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please follow this link https://europeanspallationsource.se/ess-recruitment-process.
For further information regarding the position, please contact the Recruiting Manager, Bryan Jones, Section Leader Normal Conducting Linac, bryan.jones[at]ess.eu.
For further information regarding the recruitment process, please contact HR Officer, Tina Nilsson, tina.nilsson[at]ess.eu.
For trade union information please contact Unionen / Conny Wendt at +46 46 888 34 63
or SACO / Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers/ Riccardo Bevilacqua at +46 46 888 32 28.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid/ Ej specificerat
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30
Ersättning
Månadslön
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-29
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
European Spallation Source Eric
Jobbnummer
5838630
