Academic Coordinator - DIS Stockholm
2024-03-21
DIS - Study Abroad in Scandinavia is seeking a new colleague for our Academic Support team to work with a wide range of academic administrative tasks supporting our faculty and staff to ensure a successful semester experience for our students. Under the supervision of the DIS Stockholm Director of Academic Operations and Outreach, the Academic Support team - comprised of two academic coordinators and an academic assistant supports faculty from different academic disciplines and all students, to provide the highest quality and academically rigorous study abroad experience.
Primary Responsibilities
As a member of the Stockholm-based Academic Support team, your job is to provide administrative support to faculty and academic staff across all disciplinary programs in Stockholm, to provide student counselling, academic guidance and support, to help streamline administrative processes in collaboration with academic colleagues in both Stockholm and Copenhagen, to provide academic support and advising for all Stockholm students, develop and coordinate special and regular events, and to work on initiatives and special projects to support the DIS mission and strategy.
Primary responsibilities include:
Administrative support for faculty and academic staff, including booking classrooms, preparing materials, ordering food/drinks, assisting with the learning management system Canvas, webpage updates and edits, etc:
Academic advising and academic accommodations support for student success
Program support for Computer Science and Engineering
Staff the DIS Student Hub
Co-lead DIS Study Tours in Sweden and other locations in Europe, providing logistical support for faculty and students
Serve on the Emergency Phone rotation Staff DIS special projects Professional competencies and skills
Develop and coordinate special and regular events, including the Student Festival
Special outreach activities including partnership building to continue to attract the best faculty to support the continued growth of DIS, increase student access to the Swedish culture and society, and build new partnerships.
We are seeking a colleague who thrives performing academic administrative work, is a collaborative and enthusiastic team player, is passionate about streamlining processes and providing a high level of support to faculty and staff colleagues and is eager to support student academic success.
The best candidates have the following relevant experience:
academic support, providing high level and enthusiastic service to university faculty relevant administrative experience, including streamlining processes
comfort with rapidly changing technologies, extensive use of Microsoft Office products and ability to work well within multiple online systems/platforms
fluency in written and oral English (required) and Swedish (strongly preferred)
a Master's degree within a relevant field, or relevant work experience
experience of developing and coordinating projects and events from the start to finish
Who are you?
We are seeking the following personal qualifications:
thrives in a fast-paced, energetic work environment possesses excellent time management, organizational, and problem-solving skills
understands what it means to be a team player in a dynamic and collaborative setting
creative, calm, cordial, and cool under pressure
service-minded and positive, with a self-motivated and dedicated work ethic
strives to produce high-quality work, while also reflecting upon and learning from mistakes that occur along the way
Start Date 7th August 2024. The position is full-time and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.
Working at DIS
The Academic Support team's highly collaborative spirit is an important part of the work culture. The DIS Stockholm office prides itself on its welcoming and positive nature amongst all colleagues. At DIS, you will be working in an informal and enthusiastic environment together with a dedicated staff and faculty with emphasis on cross-cultural understanding, teamwork, innovation and adaptability.
DIS Work Values & Styles
Cross-cultural learning
Independence and initiative
Communication
Creativity in the classroom
Professional development and relationship-building
Friendly work environment
High-quality support & resources for faculty
Collaborative co-working spaces and environment
Application Process
If you are interested in applying, submit a resume and application letter in English. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.
Diversity and Inclusion at DIS
At DIS, we believe that embracing diversity in all aspects of the learning and working environment is necessary for our students and employees to reach their full potential. We want to create a community in which each member feels welcomed and supported, across all identities and life experiences. This includes, but is not limited to, diversity of race, ethnicity, gender and sexual identities and socio-economic background.
DIS is a non-profit study abroad foundation established in Denmark in 1959, with locations in Copenhagen and Stockholm. DIS provides semester, academic year, and summer programs taught in English, and offers high-impact learning experiences for upper-division undergraduate students from distinguished North American colleges and universities.
The intellectually challenging curriculum is broad, cutting edge, and enriched by experiential learning components, including faculty-led study tours across Europe. It provides students with opportunities for meaningful cultural engagement and personal growth, which is further enriched through housing and extracurricular offerings. Så ansöker du
