ABB Robotics is looking for our new Category Specialist!
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
Come join us on our exciting sourcing journey within ABB Robotics, where we help to write the future of flexible factory and smart machines by providing value-added solutions in robotics, machine and factory automation. Our integrated automation solutions, application expertise across a wide scope of industries and our global presence deliver tangible customer value.
In the role as a Category Specialist you will report to the Local Sourcing Manager at Robotics Sweden, and you will be part of our reginal sourcing team, aiming for a resilient and sustainable supply chain.
Location of this position is in our robot factory in Västerås.
Your responsibilities
You will be responsible for setting a good foundation by securing that our master data is updated in our system and that we have well defined digitalized processes for maintaining these. You need to deep dive into our system, collaborate with the local category managers and to be in contact with our suppliers.
You will be responsible for developing processes for category management and to challenge those to be automized.
After some time, you drive your own smaller category in terms of strategy implementation, risk management, supplier management, lead negotiations and driving a cross-functional category team.
Collaborate cross functionally mainly with R&D, Quality and Purchasing, and globally mainly with China and US.
Your background
You have recently graduated with a major in engineering or business field with a focus on Supply Chain Management.
You have strong analytical skills, good learning capability and enjoys working with data-analytics and with digital tools.
You have strong communication, interpersonal and negotiation skills.
You are a self-driven and result-oriented team player that likes to be in a global environment with different cultures and enjoy working in a high pace environment.
You have high interest in learning and understanding purchasing tools and practices with excellent Excel knowledge and preferably skilled in Power BI. Experience from working in SAP, SAP Ariba or other equivalent systems is a plus.
You have high interest in learning and developing in the sourcing area, commercially but also to build knowledge in industrial commodities (example gears, mechanical, cable and harness, plastic) and to understand the core manufacturing processes.
English on professional level, written and spoken alike. Swedish skills are highly appreciated.
More about us
At ABB you will join a team of professionals who are dedicated to creating a sustainable future through smart automation and electrification solutions. We believe smart people collaborate and always treat each other with care. We stay curious in order to find the best solutions, and we act with courage to deliver world-class products and services through our four business areas: Robotics & Discrete Automation, Motion, Process Automation and Electrification. Join ABB and make it your story! Let's write the future. Together.
Hiring Manager Lina Heybroek, +46 705 32 50 46. Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nicolin Ahlqvist, +46 720 77 41 90; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +46 730 30 30 36. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Johannes Westermark Hester, +4672-464 45 22.
Does this sound like the next exciting step in your career?
Apply today! Last day to apply is 20th of August, 2023.
If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
