ABB recruits a Product Design Engineer - Mechanics
2024-02-09
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
You will be a part of ABB Measurement and Analytics in Västerås, which is among the world's leading manufacturers and suppliers of smart instrumentation and analyzers. With thousands of experts around the world and high-performance digital technology, ABB's team is dedicated to making measurement easy for its industrial and energy customers to let them operate more efficiently and profitably.
Our new Strategic Thrust means ambitious product development of electromagnetic force- and dimension transducers. We are now looking for a "real life" physicist who wants to grow into one of our future specialists. You will be challenged by complex and very interesting issues at the core of our business. "We proudly measure things others can't", and with your help the customer value will improve even further!
Your responsibilities
In your role as Product Design Engineer, you will develop and maintain products mainly with a mechanistic perspective.
The Design perspective is multifaceted since a product is supposed to be functional throughout the whole life cycle - procurement, manufacturing, assembly, sales, shipping, maintenance, environment, repair, and scrap... often referred to as "DFX".
Also, the digitalized future demands that all this is supposed to be functional in the virtual world - Product Architecture, MetaData, design specifications, drawings, BOM etc. and Digital Twin is around the corner.
In our cross functional organization you may also be assigned customer specific engineering, manufacturing support, order specific development and travel may get into the picture.
Your background
If you have at least a bachelor's degree in mechanics (or corresponding), and like to apply many perspectives on product design, you will love this job.
You are well acquainted to design tools like CAD, MRP-systems as well as methods like tolerance analysis, FMEA, supply quality management.
You are curious, inquisitive, and like to apply clever solutions - all with functional pragmatism as inner driving force.
You must have a good command of Swedish due to multi-facetted challenges, and you also need to be proficient in English as most of our customers are abroad.
You do not have to master everything to apply for this position. You will be introduced to the more esoteric electromagnetic aspects by inspiring and highly capable colleagues.
More about us
Don't hesitate, if you are a curious and capable engineer, apply for this job!
Last day to apply is the 8th of March, 2024.
Recruiting Manager Håkan Wintzell, +46 706 08 84 60, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers, Jan Onsten, +46 705 32 22 581; Leaders: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85. We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
ABB is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. The Process Automation (PA) business area (>$6B revenue in 2021, 22,000 employees), automates, electrifies and digitalizes some of the most complex industrial infrastructures on this planet. Through its five divisions, it serves customers in the energy, process and hybrid industries - from hydrocarbons, chemicals, water, mining, minerals, pulp & paper to marine and ports, and many more. PA stands at the heart of some of the most important shifts in society, helping the energy-intense industries to safer, smarter and more sustainable operations to enable a prosperous, low-carbon society.
