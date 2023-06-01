AAC Trainer
At Tobii Dynavox, we empower people with disabilities to do what they once did or never thought possible. We call this mission Power to Be You. Our assistive communication technology helps our customers express themselves, connect with the world, and pursue independence, whether through everyday activities like ordering food or extraordinary feats like running a company. Working at Tobii Dynavox, you'll become part of a team that spans the globe, with offices in the US, Sweden, the UK, China, and beyond.
To learn more about what we make possible, meet some of our customers or take a look at some of our products.
We are looking for a trainer in AAC (Augmentative and Alternative Communication) to strengthen our fantastic sales team in Sweden. We are seeking someone with a strong desire to spread a high level of knowledge about AAC within the professional environment. You will have an important role in the sales team with nationwide responsibility for holding courses within AAC, giving presentations on language development, building networks and creating strong relationships with professionals with the goal of increasing knowledge and growing today's AAC market.
Our goal is that even more people with language and speech difficulties should have the opportunity to be able to communicate independently, and this through a clear connection to why our communication solutions give the user these opportunities. We are looking for you who may currently work as a speech therapist/prescriber and who wants to develop towards working more with knowledge transfer to Assistive Technology Centers, habilitation centers, hospitals, schools and other relevant sectors. As a Trainer, you will be an important link between our regional sales representatives, professionals, and their networks to ensure a strong collaboration.
If you have a strong drive, are passionate about spreading knowledge, and enjoys working in a team, you could be the person we are looking for. Come be a part of Tobii Dynavox and help make a real difference to people in need of our AAC solutions!
Your days will be filled with:
Actively contribute to the dissemination of knowledge through training in the use of Technical Aids from Tobii Dynavox
Organize, plan, lead workshops, webinars, conferences, exhibitions, and trainings to increase interest in our AAC solutions
Build and maintain a strong customer relationship with users, professionals and key opinion leaders in various forums, both F2F and digital
Shared responsibility of our educational training offerings, and keeping them innovative and up to date
Actively looking for new sales opportunities and new sales leads and transfer to Solution Consultants
Ability to travel within Sweden, with the possibility of spending approximately 1-2 nights away from home per week
Perform various other duties as assigned
We are looking for someone with:
Education background in Speech-Language Pathologist or related field is must
At least 3 years of relevant work experience in AAC (Augmentative and Alternative Communication) for users
Good knowledge of language development
Excellent presentation and educational skills
A strong self-motivation, accustomed to working independently and with the ability to make things happen on your own
Fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written
Driver's license class B (requirement). You will be provided with a company car, along with other benefits
Next Step!
Please address your questions to Shwetha Dsouza and submit your resume or LinkedIn profile through our website. We're looking forward to your application!
