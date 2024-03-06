A summer serving Disgust?
2024-03-06
Put a finger down if:
Being weird and unconventional resonates with you.
You are a storyteller.
Reading, understanding, and meeting people from all walks of life come naturally to you.
Creating unique and amazing experiences for people sounds like a fun way to spend your summer.
You know how to wield the English language with confidence.
If you are looking at a closed fist right now, pump that in the air, because you might just be perfect for this job!
At the Disgusting Food Museum we have collected, and put on display, food from all over the world. We give our visitors a chance to look at, read about, smell, and taste some of the most interesting, and sometimes intimidating, things this world has to offer.
Some people love a challenge, others need to be persuaded. Your job will be to figure out which of those two superpowers of yours you will take out and use!
Do you have butterflies in your stomach after reading this? Then click this link and let us know why you are our new co-worker: https://form.jotform.com/240352759114353
Good luck!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-24
Södra Förstadsgatan 2, Malmö
Disgusting Food Museum
