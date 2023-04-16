A Professional Thai Food Cook

Sitthichot, Sawanraya / Kockjobb / Knivsta
2023-04-16


Hello, we are searching for a professional cook who specializes in traditional Thai cuisine.
We require that you have to be able to perform tasks such as choosing the right ingredients for the dishes, able to adapt the dishes, and being able to meet the customer's requirements for food such as allergies.
We consider that you have had a few years' experience in the cooking area. It is meritorious that you have had an education in the field or equivalent.
If this sounds interesting to you don't hesitate to contact us.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-16
E-post: workapplication9988@gmail.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Sitthichot, Sawanraya
Forsbyvägen 26 (visa karta)
741 43  KNIVSTA

Arbetsplats
Sitthichot Sawanraya

Jobbnummer
7663378

