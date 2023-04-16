A Professional Thai Food Cook
2023-04-16
Hello, we are searching for a professional cook who specializes in traditional Thai cuisine.
We require that you have to be able to perform tasks such as choosing the right ingredients for the dishes, able to adapt the dishes, and being able to meet the customer's requirements for food such as allergies.
We consider that you have had a few years' experience in the cooking area. It is meritorious that you have had an education in the field or equivalent.
If this sounds interesting to you don't hesitate to contact us.
