4g5g Iodt Verification Engineer (763222)

4g5g Iodt Verification Engineer
2025-04-14
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
We are now looking for an experienced IODT (Interoperability Development Test) Verification Engineer with passion for trouble shooting in an end-to-end environment! The main purpose of IODT is to verify the interpretation and implementation of 3GPP standards in real environment between different parties/UE and chipset vendors. This will be done during the development phase to identify and solve issues as early as possible. IODT plans, executes and documents IODT test with all agreed chipset vendors.
What you will do:
Run end-to-end verification in real environment in collaboration with external vendors
Work closely with vendors to verify the interpretation and implementation of a feature in the real environment
Have close collaboration with Multi-functional Teams when integrating new features
Collaborate with vital groups within the IODT program
Prepare and verify demo scopes together with the vendor before customer demos
The skills you bring:
BSc or MSc in Computer Science, Electrical or Telecommunication Engineering, Engineering Physics or equivalent
Experienced in sophisticated troubleshooting, test tools and simulators
The ability to move from detailed technical issues up to end-to-end level
A solid system view of the 4G/5G RAN Mobile Broadband product
Since, we believe you have a couple years of experience, you know how to work in teams, collaborate and share knowledge with others to find solutions
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English
Experience of IODT is preferred
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build solutions never seen before to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. learn more.
Req ID: 763222
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-24
